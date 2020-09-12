Saturday's coronavirus updates: New campus numbers: 11,253 tests, 35 positive, 0.3% rate; Seven-day rates continue decline for UI (0.6%), Champaign County (0.7%), state (3.7%)
The seven-day positivity rate on campus continues to trend downward, falling from 0.7 percent to 0.6 percent Saturday after Friday’s testing numbers were tallied.
Of 11,253 new tests on Friday, 35 came back positive, a rate of 0.3 percent.
It marks the first time since Aug. 19-21, the first week of classes, that the daily UI positivity rates have been 0.5 or lower on three consecutive days. (Wednesday was 0.4, Thursday 0.5).
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,582 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 1,864 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 2,926 recovered, 512 active
There are 226 fewer active cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County than there were a day ago, according to C-U Public Health District data updated on Saturday.
Active cases fell from 738 to 512, with the biggest drop coming in the 61820 ZIP code, which covers Campustown (down by 165 cases overnight, to 356).
Recovered cases now stand at 2,926 while the county’s hospitalization number remained one.
Of 12,337 new tests in all, 38 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 0.3 percent. The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 1.0 to 0,7 percent.
Over the course of the pandemic, 360,005 tests have now produced 3,458 cases. The number of coronavirus-related deaths remains 20.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 356 active (down 165 from Friday), 1,493 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 52 active (down 28 from Friday), 316 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 23 active (down three from Friday), 241 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 14 active (down eight from Friday), 370 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 14 active (up two from Friday), 93 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 13 active (down six from Friday), 287 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (down two from Friday), 120 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (unchanged from Friday), 287 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (down seven from Friday), 59 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down two from Friday), 47 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down one from Friday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (down two from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down one from Friday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (down one from Friday), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down one from Friday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1,346 cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,346 cases (up 15 from Friday); 30.7 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 878 cases (up eight from Friday); 31.3 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 384 cases (up three from Friday); 11.0 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 277 cases (up six from Friday); 8.8 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 222 cases (up two from Friday); 8.1 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 139 cases (up three from Friday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 114 cases (unchanged from Friday); 5.0 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 54 cases (unchanged from Friday); 2.0 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 32 cases (unchanged from Friday); 1.0 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (up one from Friday); 0.3 percent of tests
VERMILION COUNTY: Six new cases, 424 total
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by six Saturday, to 424.
- The new cases broken down by age:
- Two in 20s
- Two in 40s
- One in 60s
- One in 70s
Two of the new cases involved residents from the same household, while another was related by family to a previous case, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Saturday.
STATE: 56,594 tests, 2,121 cases, 22 deaths
Of 56,594 new tests statewide, 2,121 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 3.7 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was down, from 3.9 to 3.7 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 22 lives lost to COVID-19 on Saturday:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90
- Kane County: 1 female 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100-plus
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 4,688,976 tests, 259,909 cases, 8,295 deaths.