Four of the nine new COVID-19 cases reported today in Champaign County involve residents of Rantoul, the site of a coronavirus outbreak of at a hog processing plant.
New data provided this afternoon from the C-U Public Health District paints a far different picture in recovered-vs.-active cases from a day earlier.
On Friday, there were slightly more active cases than recovered, 125-123. Today, there are 146 cases considered recovered to 111 active.
Six residents remain hospitalized. Six have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Seventy-one of the 263 Champaign County residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 at any point during the pandemic live in Rantoul's 61866 ZIP code.
That's the most by far, followed by 35 in Champaign's 61821, 34 in Champaign's 61820, 31 in Champaign's 61822 and 30 in Urbana's 61802.
IROQUOIS COUNTY WOMAN AMONG 111 FATALITIES
A woman in her 90s from Iroquois County was among 111 coronavirus-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported this afternoon.
The death count rose to 3,349 while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide grew to 76,085, with 2,325 added today.
The state also reported that 16,617 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, for a total of 416,331.
The newly reported fatalities spanned 15 of Illinois' 102 counties:
— Clinton: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Cook: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s.
— DeKalb: 1 male 60s.
— DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Iroquois: 1 female 90s.
— Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s.
— Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s.
— LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s.
— Madison: 1 female 80s.
— McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s.
— Rock Island: 1 male 80s.
— St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s.
— Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Out of state: 1 female 90s.
Saturday's commencement at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale did not take place as scheduled.
Still, "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk helped deliver a message to the Class of 2020.
Odenkirk, a 1984 SIU graduate, had been scheduled to receive an honorary doctor of performing arts degree during Saturday's ceremonies, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Odenkirk recorded a message for some 2,100 graduates as part of a virtual ceremony.
“We’re grateful that Bob Odenkirk was willing to share his comedic talent and advice with graduates,” Chancellor John M. Dunn said. “Humor, thoughtfulness and compassion are all essential to maintaining a positive outlook during challenging times.”
SIU is planning to host a traditional, in-person ceremony in August or December.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— A third of Champaign County’s 254 cases have come in the past six days, making this the most active week — with a day still to go.
While just three of Friday’s 18 new cases were linked directly to an outbreak at Rantoul Foods, 13 of the 18 involved Rantoul residents, likely including people who came into contact with employees of the hog processing plant.
— Though its hospitalizations remained at six, Champaign County now has slightly more active (125) than recovered cases (123).
A map of ZIP codes with the most cases also looks considerably different than a week ago, with 67 in Rantoul/61866, 34 in Champaign/61820, 32 in Champaign/61821 and 31 in longtime leader Champaign/61822.
— Eighteen of the 28 Vermilion County residents who’ve tested positive have been under 40, including four 19 or younger.
The case count (up eight this week) has grown as the number of tests (now 941) have increased, county health district Administrator Doug Toole said. “We haven’t found, thank heavens, any real hot spots yet,” he said.
— The state reported that 20,671 tests were completed the previous day, bringing its total to 399,741, about 3 percent of the population.
That coincided with 2,887 new cases, making for a 14-percent positivity rate — the lowest since March. For a region to move to the next phase of the state’s reopening plan, its rate must be below 20 percent for 14 straight days.
— Canceled: the Piatt County Fair, scheduled for June 18-21.
Prohibited: the burning of all yard waste in Danville, though the temporary ban on recreational fires was lifted Friday.
Quelled: talk of Illinois’ pro teams playing their home games in neighboring states. “We’re going to work very hard to have them play here,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 73,760 cases / 3,241 deaths
Champaign County: 254 (+18) / 6
Douglas: 20 (—) / 0
Ford: 13 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 28 (+2) / 1