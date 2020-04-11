Saturday's coronavirus updates | Pritzker cautions against Easter drive-in services; 3 new cases in Champaign County
On Easter eve, Gov. J.B. Pritzker cautioned against churches holding drive-in services in their parking lots, like those planned for Sunday morning at Champaign’s Bible Baptist and Tilton’s Southside Nazarene.
“This is just one holiday, it’s one time, it’s one year when I would ask people to do something that I know is unusual and uncommon for them: it’s to please stay at home,” Pritzker said Saturday.
“If you’re going to attend services, please attend them virtually, online, even telephonically. It’s much safer for you and just as importantly, it’s safer for the other parishioners, for your neighbors, your friends, your entire community.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CASES CLIMB TO 85
There are three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County for a total of 85, the Champaign Urbana Public Health District said.
Deaths remain at two, active cases remain at 40, recovered cases have increased to 43 and the number of hospitalized remains at eight.
81 NEW DEATHS STATEWIDE
An additional 81 people have died due to COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 677.
There were an additional 1,293 positive cases reported Saturday, for a total of 19,180 in Illinois.
TELEHEALTH PROGRAM UNVEILED
Just in from our news partners at Capitol News Illinois:
Pritzker announced new initiatives Saturday to extend telehealth services and mental health support throughout the state to support people who are coping, either physically or mentally, with the disease.
People who are experiencing symptoms of the disease, such as a fever or shortness of breath, or who are at high risk of contracting the disease but do not need emergency care or hospitalization can sign up for a remote monitoring from “pandemic health workers,” or PHWs, who will check in virtually with those individuals on a daily basis.
People in east central and north central Illinois may now call the OSF Healthcare hotline number, 833-673-5669, to find out if they are eligible for the program and sign up.
Starting Monday, people in west central and southern Illinois will be able to sign up by calling 217-545-5100.
A hotline for northern Illinois will be announced in the coming week.
Pritzker said the state has also established a text hotline where people can find mental health support or information about financial and other kinds of support services.
People who wish to speak with a mental health professional may text “talk” to the number 552020. Spanish language speakers may text “hablar” to the same number. Those who send a text to the hotline will receive a call within 24 hours from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center to provide support.
People can also text to that same number using keywords such as “unemployment,” “food” or “shelter” to receive information on how to access supports and services.
You will receive a text back asking for your first name and zip code.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker laid out plans for expanding testing in communities of color in light of statistics showing that African Americans, who make up less than 15 percent of Illinois’ population, have accounted for about 43 percent of its COVID-19 fatalities.
— Among 1,465 new cases reported statewide Friday were eight in Champaign County, for a total of 82. Eight of the 40 active cases are hospitalized, 40 others have recovered and two have died, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
— A health district map shows that the two ZIP codes with the most cases each grew by two Friday — 61822/Champaign (now 21) and 61802/Urbana (13). Up by one case: 61801/Urbana (11), 61853/Mahomet (7), 61874/Savoy (6) and 61866/Rantoul (3).
— Calling it “the right thing to do,” Secretary of State Jesse White extended driver’s-license, identification-card and vehicle-registration expiration dates by at least 90 days after driver services facilities reopen. The extension previously had been only 30 days.
— Area Catholics got a Good Friday blessing from above when Peoria Diocese Bishop Daniel Jenky boarded an OSF helicopter in Peoria and went for a 12-minute ride, long enough to offer the Vatican-composed ‘Mass in Time of Pandemic’ prayer.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois — 17,887 cases / 596 deaths
Champaign County — 82 (+8) / 2
Douglas — 11 (—) / 0
Ford — 4 (+1) / 1
Piatt — 5 (—) / 0
Vermilion — 8 (+1) / 0