Saturday's coronavirus updates: Promising trends continue — Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate drops to 0.7%, state rate to 3.7%; Vermilion adds six cases
There are 226 fewer active cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County than there were a day ago, according to C-U Public Health District data updated on Saturday.
Active cases fell from 738 to 512, with the biggest drop coming in the 61820 ZIP code, which covers Campustown (down by 165 cases overnight, to 356).
Recovered cases now stand at 2,926 while the county’s hospitalization number remained one.
Of 12,337 new tests in all, 38 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 0.3 percent. The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 1.0 to 0,7 percent.
Over the course of the pandemic, 360,005 tests have now produced 3,458 cases. The number of coronavirus-related deaths remains 20.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 356 active (down 165 from Friday), 1,493 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 52 active (down 28 from Friday), 316 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 23 active (down three from Friday), 241 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 14 active (down eight from Friday), 370 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 14 active (up two from Friday), 93 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 13 active (down six from Friday), 287 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (down two from Friday), 120 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (unchanged from Friday), 287 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (down seven from Friday), 59 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down two from Friday), 47 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down one from Friday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (down two from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down one from Friday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (down one from Friday), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down one from Friday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1,346 cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,346 cases (up 15 from Friday); 30.7 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 878 cases (up eight from Friday); 31.3 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 384 cases (up three from Friday); 11.0 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 277 cases (up six from Friday); 8.8 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 222 cases (up two from Friday); 8.1 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 139 cases (up three from Friday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 114 cases (unchanged from Friday); 5.0 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 54 cases (unchanged from Friday); 2.0 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 32 cases (unchanged from Friday); 1.0 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (up one from Friday); 0.3 percent of tests
VERMILION COUNTY: Six new cases, 424 total
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by six Saturday, to 424.
- The new cases broken down by age:
- Two in 20s
- Two in 40s
- One in 60s
- One in 70s
Two of the new cases involved residents from the same household, while another was related by family to a previous case, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Saturday.
STATE: 56,594 tests, 2,121 cases, 22 deaths
Of 56,594 new tests statewide, 2,121 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 3.7 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was down, from 3.9 to 3.7 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 22 lives lost to COVID-19 on Saturday:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90
- Kane County: 1 female 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100-plus
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 4,688,976 tests, 259,909 cases, 8,295 deaths.