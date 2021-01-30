The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the 21 counties that make up Region 6 fell to 150 on Saturday.
That's three fewer than a day ago, 41 fewer than three weeks ago — and the the fewest overall since Oct. 24 for the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
It's now been 14 days since Region 6's hospitalizations increased.
The seven-day positivity rate for both the region and Champaign County were up slightly Saturday, Region 6's rate rising from 5.0 to 5.1 percent and the county's going from 4.8 to 5.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Jan. 27).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 2.1 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 11.1 percent (+0.7)
- Douglas: 8.8 percent (+0.1)
- Jasper: 7.8 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 7.1 percent (-1.1)
- Vermilion: 6.9 percent (-0.4)
- Shelby: 6.5 percent (+1.4)
- DeWitt: 6.2 percent (+0.9)
- Crawford: 5.6 percent (+2.0)
- Fayette: 5.4 percent (-1.2)
- Effingham: 5.2 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign: 5.0 percent (+0.2)
- Cumberland: 4.8 percent (-0.1)
- Coles: 4.8 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.3 percent (-0.2)
- Macon: 4.1 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie: 4.1 percent (+0.3)
- Richland: 3.9 percent (+0.1)
- Ford: 3.7 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 3.1 percent (+1.1)
- Piatt: 2.9 percent (+0.4)
- Lawrence: 1.2 percent (+0.3)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 96 new cases, 27 hospitalized
A woman in her 80s became the 109th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health officials reported Saturday.
It's the county's third coronavirus-related death this week and 21st this month.
Of 12,371 new COVID-19 tests, 96 came back positive Saturday in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 16,335.
Active cases were up by two (to 670) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 declined by two (to 27).
The health district is monitoring 890 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by two overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 152 active (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 96 active (up 12)
- 61853/Mahomet: 76 active (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 66 active (down seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 60 active (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 51 active (down five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 46 active (down three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 35 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 21 active (down two)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (up two)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (down one)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (down one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,456,991 tests
- 16,335 confirmed cases
- 109 fatalities
- 27 county residents hospitalized
- 21,336 close contacts quarantined
- 2,521 close contacts that became positiv
CARLE: 56 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 7 in Bloomington
Ten of the 56 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 64 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Saturday in Carle facilities, with 12 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had seven COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had one non-ICU patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,185 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 255 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 16 new cases, 0.2% seven-day rate
Sixteen new cases emerged from 10,491 new tests on campus Friday, the fifth day of the second semester.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10,491 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan No testing for holiday
STATE: 3,345 new cases, 65 fatalities
Of 107,802 new tests, 3,345 came back positive statewide Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 4.3 to 4.0 percent.
IDPH also reported 65 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 19,203:
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Clay County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Franklin County: 1 female 80s
- Grundy County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s
- Lee County: 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 90s
- Mason County: 1 female 40s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Perry County: 1 male 50s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Washington County: 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s