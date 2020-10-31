A day after mitigation measures were announced by the state, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties saw its seven-day positivity rate rise again — from 8.6 to 9.0 percent.
For the restrictions to be lifted, the region must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Saturday are through Oct. 28) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.1 percent).
Here’s a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6 (and how those rates compare to the previous day):
- Cumberland: 26.1 percent (+0.1)
- Shelby: 15.9 percent (-1.2)
- Douglas: 14.9 percent (+0.2)
- Macon: 13.7 percent (+0.3)
- Effingham: 11.2 percent (+0.4)
- Coles: 11.0 percent (—)
- Clay: 9.7 percent (-0.6)
- Vermilion: 8.7 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 8.4 percent (+0.9)
- Clark: 8.3 percent (-4.9)
- Crawford: 7.5 percent (+0.8)
- Moultrie: 7.5 percent (+1.7)
- Ford: 6.6 percent (+0.6)
- Jasper: 6.5 percent (-0.3)
- Lawrence: 6.5 percent (+1.0)
- Piatt: 6.5 percent (-0.9)
- DeWitt: 6.2 percent (-1.3)
- Fayette: 6.0 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign: 5.7 percent (+0.5)
- Richland: 5.2 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 11,370 tests, 68 new cases
Of 11,370 new tests, 68 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County.
The county’s seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the metric the state uses for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — rose from 5.2 to 5.7 percent through Oct. 28.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by one, to seven.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 5,869 (up 73) to 501 (down five).
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 173, to 1,713.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 154 active (up nine from Friday), 2,760 total (up 19)
- 61821/Champaign: 63 active (down four from Friday), 646 total (up nine)
- 61866/Rantoul: 55 active (down 11 from Friday), 522 total (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 46 active (up two from Friday), 491 total (up five)
- 61801/Urbana: 34 active (down one from Friday), 580 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 29 active (down one from Friday), 438 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 25 active (up one from Friday), 143 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (down three from Friday), 257 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (up one from Friday), 154 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (unchanged from Friday), 94 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (up one from Friday), 57 total (up three)
- 61862/Penfield: 6 active (up one from Friday), 8 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged from Friday), 37 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (down one from Friday), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Friday), 36 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (down one from Friday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one from Friday), 19 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (up one from Friday), 18 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (up one from Friday), 11 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 802,137 tests
- 6,398 confirmed cases
- 28 fatalities
- 10,076 close contacts quarantined
- 1,051 close contacts that became positive
IDPH: Pandemic-high 7,899 new cases, 46 fatalities
The state set another single-day record for new cases, with 7,899 emerging from 92,636 new tests Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 46 fatalities:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Bureau County: 1 male 80s
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s
- Macon County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- McLean County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 3,228 people hospitalized (up 198 from the previous day), 680 patients in ICU beds (up 37) and 290 patients on ventilators (up 21).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,729,845 tests, 410,300 cases and 9,757 deaths.
VERMILION COUNTY: 13 new cases, 188 now active
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 13 Saturday, to 1,663.
How the new cases — among 188 now classified as active — break down by age:
- One resident in their 70s
- Two in their 60s
- Two in their 50s
- Two in their 40s
- Four in their 30s
- Two in their 20s
PIATT COUNTY: 22 cases in three days
An even 300 Piatt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 during the course of the pandemic, the local health department reported Saturday.
Three days' worth of data was updated Saturday by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department:
— Wednesday: 4 new cases in Monticello, 2 in Cerro Gordo, 1 in Hammond, 1 in White Heath.
— Thursday: 3 new cases in Cerro Gordo, 2 in Atwood., 1 in Bement, 1 in Hammond, 1 in Lodge, 1 in Monticello.
— Friday: 4 new cases in Monticello, 1 in Cerro Gordo.
Also, the Piatt woman in her 90s whose death was reported Friday suffered from "multiple underlying health conditions" and had been in hospice care locally, county health Administrator Dave Remmert said.