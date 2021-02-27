The seven-day positivity rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Saturday to its lowest point in 222 days.
Not since July 20 has Region 6's rate been as low as it was Saturday — 2.8 percent, down overnight from 3.0.
Also:
— For the third straight day, Champaign County's rate remained 3.3 percent, which until this week it hadn't reached since Oct. 12.
— The region's streak of days with decreases in hospitalizations ended at 25. The total was up slightly Saturday, from 60 to 61.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Feb. 24).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 0.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 7.8 percent (-1.0)
- Ford: 5.8 percent (-0.3)
- Cumberland: 5.6 percent (-1.2)
- Piatt: 4.7 percent (-0.8)
- Vermilion: 3.4 percent (-0.8)
- Champaign: 3.3 percent (—)
- Crawford: 3.3 percent (-1.0)
- Clay: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
- Clark: 3.0 percent (+0.3)
- Coles: 2.7 percent (-0.2)
- Shelby: 2.7 percent (+0.4)
- Jasper: 2.5 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 2.5 percent (-0.4)
- DeWitt: 2.2 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 2.0 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 1.9 percent (-0.5)
- Fayette: 1.8 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 1.2 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 1.2 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 1.1 percent (—)
- Macon: 1.0 percent (-0.1)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 29 new cases, 129th fatality
A man in his 90s became the 129th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Saturday.
The death was Champaign County's 19th in February and 27th during the pandemic involving a resident in their 90s.
Meanwhile, of 12,607 new COVID-19 tests, 29 came back positive Saturday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,190.
Active cases were down by 50, to 408, with 37 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
The health district is monitoring 534 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 32 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 152 active (down 35)
- 61801/Urbana: 57 active (down five)
- 61821/Champaign: 34 active (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 28 active (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 22 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 19 active (down four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 16 active (down four)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,740,941 tests
- 18,190 confirmed cases
- 408 active cases
- 17,653 recovered cases
- 129 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 23,794 close contacts quarantined
- 2,858 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 29 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 7 in Bloomington
Four of the 29 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 37 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with five of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had seven COVID patients (one in ICU). Carle's Hoopeston Regional Medical Center also had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 32 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 29 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 9 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,340 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 284 hospitalized patients have died.
UI CAMPUS: 10 new cases, 0.2 percent seven-day rate
Ten new cases emerged from 10,811 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 9,972 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 26: 10,811 new tests, 10 new cases