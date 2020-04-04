Saturday's coronavirus updates | Schnucks: One shopper per household; Champaign County adds 3 cases
SCHNUCKS: 1 SHOPPER PER HOUSEHOLD
On the same day that Walmart announced it will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at any given time, Schnucks also took social distancing steps, asking that only one shopper per household enter its stores “when possible.”
In an announcement late Saturday, the grocer said employees would be “asked to exercise judgment” in certain cases, including “a single parent who has no childcare options, an elderly customer who needs assistance from a friend or relative, or a customer with other needs.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CASES: 55
Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday in Champaign County, bringing the total to 55, according to a release Saturday from the county's emergency operations center.
Of those, 39 are active, and of that number, nine are hospitalized. Another 16 are reported to have recovered.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois has climbed to more than 10,000 and the virus is now confirmed in 68 of the state's 102 counties.
Saturday's Illinois death toll stands at 243. There are 10,357 cases statewide, with 53,581 tests performed.
PLASMA DONATIONS SOUGHT
People who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection may be able to help others with the virus by donating their plasma.
Community Blood Services of Illinois announced Saturday that it will begin recruiting donors, only through doctors, who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been recovered for at least 14 days.
The donors have the antibodies to help fight COVID-19, the organization said.
The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, has been used in recent years to treat victims of Ebola, SARS, and H1N1 influenza.
“Our teams have moved quickly to develop processes and protocol to provide convalescent plasma for the hospitals we serve,” said Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer.
“While this treatment is not a cure, it might help alleviate the symptoms patients experience with COVID-19. If we can help take a patient off a ventilator or get them out of the hospital, it will help patients return to good health and free up precious resources when they are needed most,” he said.
Donors have to meet all the other criteria in place for blood donation. Their doctors will refer them and supply Community Blood Services with certain information.
Plasma will be taken only from people with laboratory-confirmed tests showing they had a COVID-19 infection and are at least 14 days away from the last date they experienced symptoms. The donation can be done at a blood bank.
Community Blood Services has an office at 1408 W. University Ave., U.
Interested potential donors should contact their physician while doctors wishing to refer patients for donation should use the referral form available at www.bloodcenter.org.
For additional information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.
Community Blood Services of Illinois (CBSI) is a division of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, not-for-profit provider of blood products and services to 115 hospitals in Illinois and three other states, including Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
The organization said despite the cancellation of many blood drives during the pandemic, donors have stepped up and patient needs are being met. It is now scheduling mobile blood drives to replace events cancelled in the next 90 days.
HAPPY 103RD
Celebrating birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a bit of a challenge.
On Saturday morning, members of Urbana Rotary used chalk to wish Dick Cogdal a very happy 103rd birthday — from a safe distance. Arriving outside his home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana at 9:30 a.m., Rotarians decorated the walkways leading up to the front door.
Later this month, Cogdal — a decorated veteran and UI grad — will celebrate 70 years as an Urbana Rotarian.
MORNING BRIEFING
— Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb says his department remains “fully operational and able to deliver responsive public safety service” in the wake of an unidentified officer being diagnosed with COVID-19. The officer is in isolation at home recovering.
— Statewide, the number of new cases (1,209) and deaths (53) saw their largest single-day increases Friday, raising the totals to 8,904 and 210. Also up significantly from Thursday: the number of Illinoisans tested — 4,392, pushing the count to 48,048.
— “We’re trying to get to 10,000 (tests) per day,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Frankly, I’d like to be at 100,000 per day if we could. But right now, the testing supplies, the swabs, everything about the tests are very difficult to come by, and there’s no federal plan for this.”
— Friday’s state briefing was held at Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center, which has been transformed into a medical facility that can treat up to 500 non-ICU COVID-19 patients. The plan is to be able to accommodate up to 3,000 by month’s end, officials said.