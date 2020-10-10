Saturday's coronavirus updates: Seven-day positivity rates down in Champaign County (0.5%), up statewide (4.0%), unchanged on UI campus (0.2%)
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate was down slightly Saturday, falling from 0.6 percent to 0.5.
Of 10,715 new tests, 36 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 0.3 percent.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 doubled, to four.
— Active cases shrunk by 13, to 365. Recovered cases were up 49, to 4,831.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine grew by 97, to 1,165.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 162 active (down 17 from Friday), 2,461 total (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 50 active (up five from Friday), 497 total (up five)
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active (down three from Friday), 489 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 25 active (down two from Friday), 372 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 17 active (up two from Friday), 359 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 16 active (up two from Friday), 331 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (down two from Friday), 190 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 13 active (up one from Friday), 74 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (up one from Friday), 132 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (unchanged from Friday), 103 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 active (unchanged from Friday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (down one from Friday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (up one from Friday), 14 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down one from Friday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 13 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
— The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 612,916 tests, 5,223 confirmed cases, 27 fatalities, 7,787 close contacts quarantined and 820 close contacts that became positive.
VERMILION COUNTY: 17 new cases, nine hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 17 Saturday, to 1,050, while hospitalizations fell by one, to nine.
Of the new cases, six are family-related to new or to previously reported positive cases, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
A breakdown of the new cases by age:
- One toddler
- One teen
- Three in their 20s
- One in their 30s
- Two in their 40s
- Two in their 50s
- Three in their 60s
- Three in their 70s
- One in their 90s
UI: 0.1 percent daily positivity rate
Ten new cases emerged from 9,867 tests Friday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.1 percent, according to data updated on Saturday.
For the second straight day, the UI's seven-day positivity remained 0.2 percent, the lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,315 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,597 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 4.0 percent
Of 66,256 new tests, 2,905 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 4.4 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 3.8 to 4.0 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday also reported 31 coronavirus-related fatalities:
- Christian County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Fayette County: 2 males 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,807 people hospitalized (down five from a day earlier), 406 patients in ICU beds (up 11) and 166 patients on ventilators (up 13).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,243,635 tests, 316,423 cases and 8,975 deaths.