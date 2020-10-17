Saturday's coronavirus updates: Seven-day positivity rates low in Champaign County (0.5%), rising statewide (5.2%); 71 active cases in Piatt
Forty-nine new cases emerged from 13,784 new tests Saturday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity remained 0.5 percent for the sixth straight day.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained five.
— Active cases shrunk by 12, to 352. Recovered cases rose by 61, to 5,174.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine grew by 85, to 1,137.
— Nine of the 39 new cases are in Rantoul, site of an outbreak at Lincoln's Challenge Academy.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 91 active (down 23 from Friday), 2,540 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 57 active (up seven from Friday), 387 total (up nine)
- 61821/Champaign: 38 active (up two from Friday), 533 total (up nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 37 active (up three from Friday), 411 total (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 35 active (down two from Friday), 520 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 active (up three from Friday), 388 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (down one from Friday), 208 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 active (up two from Friday), 112 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (down two from Friday), 79 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up one from Friday), 138 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up one from Friday), 16 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (up one from Friday), 16 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (down one from Friday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (up one from Friday), 19 total (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (down one from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one from Friday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (down one from Friday), 10 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (down two from Friday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 674,651 tests, 5,554 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,474 close contacts quarantined and 889 close contacts that became positive.
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 5.2 percent
Of 77,489 new tests statewide, 3,629 came back positive statewide Saturday — a rate of 4.7 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 5.2 to 5.2 percent. It’s the 11th straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday also reported 27 deaths:
- Bureau County: 1 male 60s
- Clinton County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cumberland County: 1 female 70s
- DuPage County: 1 female 40s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 50s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,073 people hospitalized, 422 patients in ICU beds and 165 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,696,257 tests, 339,803 cases and 9,192 deaths.
PIATT COUNTY: 71 active cases, 209 total
Seventy-one of Piatt County’s 209 cases are classified as active, local health officials announced in releasing four days’ worth of case data on Saturday.
New cases by day:
Tuesday: 1 in Cerro Gordo, 1 Monticello
Wednesday: 3 in Monticello, 1 in Mansfield, 1 in White Heath, 1 in Bement
Thursday: 4 in Monticello, 2 in Bement, 2 in Cerro Gordo, 2 in Hammond, 1 in White Heath
Friday: 3 in White Heath, 1 in Cerro Gordo, 1 in Hammond
Explaining the delay in releasing new case data, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator Dave Remmert wrote in Saturday’s emailed update: “Our agency is exceptionally busy now as case numbers have risen. Our PRIORITY goal is focused around prevention level activities centering largely around contact tracing, a best practice method to reduce the spread of infection. For every case, there have been as many as 25 contacts that we are in touch with on a near daily basis.
"We will continue to keep the public updated as often as possible, but please be patient and understand that we have 12 staff serving a two-county area and we are working with multiple organizations to provide additional guidance to mitigate the spread of the infection. These 12 staff are not just working with COVID, but also staff our income-based Maternal and Child Health Services, our community dental clinic, immunization clinics, and our Environmental Health inspection services. These are often mandated services or are otherwise required under contractual obligations.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Three straight days of record new case totals
Late Friday, Douglas County health officials reported 39 new cases, marking the third straight day the county set a new single-day high.
Wednesday, Douglas added 27 cases; Thursday, it reported 29.
The cases ranged in age from a 5-year-old boy to a man in his 90s.