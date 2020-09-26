Of 8,067 new tests in Champaign County, 42 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 0.5 percent.
Both the county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) and number of residents hospitalized (four) remained unchanged overnight.
Active cases shrunk by 13, to 350. Recovered cases rose by 55, to 4,179.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 196 active (down three from Friday), 2,137 total (up 23)
- 61801/Urbana: 30 active (down three from Friday), 422 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 active (down five from Friday), 321 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (down two from Friday), 431 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 18 active (down one from Friday), 161 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 11 active (down one from Friday), 307 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 10 active (up three from Friday), 328 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (down two from Friday), 117 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (unchanged from Friday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (down three from Friday), 86 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged from Friday), 56 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up one from Friday), 22 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (up one from Friday), 13 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up two from Friday), 6 total (up two)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
Over the course of the pandemic, 482,563 tests have now produced 4,549 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CARLE: Limited quantity of high-dose flu vaccine available Sunday for those 65 and older
Citing a nationwide shortage, Carle announced Saturday afternoon that it would make available a "very limited supply" of a high-dose flu vaccine to those 65 and older at two community drive-thru clinics Sunday.
They'll be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Outpatient Services at Carle at The Fields and at Carle Urbana on Windsor Road.
"Patients 65 and older still benefit from receiving a regular flu shot and are encouraged to get it now to reduce their risk of contracting the flu," Carle said in its announcement. "This season, it’s especially important that this population consider vaccination with the adding strain of COVID-19 circulating in our community."
UI: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases, 0.4 percent daily rate
The UI's seven-day positivity held at 0.4 percent for the second straight day.
According to data updated Saturday, 11,090 new tests Friday produced 41 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.4 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,987 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,269 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: 27 new cases, 630 total
In Vermilion County, a week that started with a zero-case Sunday ended with a 27-case Saturday.
One of the new cases announced Saturday was hospitalized with what health Administrator Doug Toole described as “COVID-like symptoms.”
Three others involved preschoolers and six were family-related (one group of four, another of two), Toole said.
The breakdown by age of the newly added cases:
- Three preschoolers
- Two teens
- Three in 20s
- One in 30s
- Four in 40s
- Three in 50s
- Four in 60s
- Five in 70s
- Two in 80s
STATE: 65,217 tests, 2,441 cases, 25 deaths
Of 65,217 new tests statewide, 2,441 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 3.7 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity is 3.6 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 25 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Greene County: 1 male 60s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Wabash County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 60s
Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,597 people hospitalized, 355 patients in ICU beds and 141 patients on ventilators.
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,428,688 tests, 286,326 cases and 8,588 deaths.