News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Illinois’ death toll climbed to 4,219 while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 2,088, to 92,457.
All but two of Illinois’ 102 counties have reported at least one case, with Edgar (pop. 17,539) and Scott (5,047) still at zero.
Like Champaign and other area counties, both Edgar and Scott are in the central region of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois map.
The fatalities announced Saturday spanned 11 counties:
— Clinton: 1 female 60s.
— Cook: 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 3 females 100+, 1 male 100-plus.
— DuPage: 4 females 80s, 2 females 90s.
— Jasper: 1 female 90s.
— Kane: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s.
— Lake: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s.
— LaSalle: 1 female 60s.
— Madison: 1 male 90s.
— St. Clair: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Will: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s.
— Winnebago: 1 male 70s.
State labs processed 23,047 specimens from Friday to Saturday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 15 percent.
****
FORD COUNTY REPORTS NEW CASE
The number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by one Saturday, to 17.
Three residents who tested positive remain in isolation, according to the county health department. Thirteen others have been released and one died.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— A free, state-run, drive-thru testing site will open at Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., C, on Tuesday. Eligible to be tested between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week (while supplies last): anyone with COVID-19 symptoms; those with compromised immune systems or chronic medical conditions; and all employees in critical services support roles.
— The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 23, to 356. Of those, 179 are considered recovered and 170 active.
— UI President Tim Killeen was among 16 administrators named to an Illinois Board of Higher Education committee tasked with planning how campuses statewide can open safely this fall.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois: 90,369 cases / 4,058 deaths
Champaign County: 356 (+23) / 7
Douglas: 22 (—) / 0
Ford: 16 (—) / 1
Piatt: 7 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 32 (—) / 1