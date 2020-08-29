Two students at Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High have tested positive for COVID-19, reports Dave Hinton, editor of Community Media Group’s Rantoul Press.
The news comes a day after Rantoul High School reported its first student case and Salt Fork High announced it was switching to an all-remote learning program for two weeks after four students contracted the virus.
In all, Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code added six new cases Saturday, according to new Champaign-Urbana Public Health District data. Seven of its 273 total cases are considered active, an increase of three since Friday.
Eater Principal Scott Woods said the two junior high students are not related. School staff became aware of the positive tests Thursday afternoon.
The first student was last at school Aug. 18 and did not have symptoms, while the second student was last at school on Wednesday.
Woods said everyone who shared space with the second student has been informed of the positive test.
"We have determined no students or staff to be at higher risk due to close contact with either individual diagnosed with COVID-19," Woods said. "For COVID-19, the CDC defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting two days before illness onset, or for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection until the time the patient is isolated."
Woods reminded parents and guardians not to send their student to school if the student or anyone in the household has any COVID symptoms, and to notify the C-U Public Health District and the school nurse.
"The concern is that many of the COVID-19 symptoms are the same as allergies or asthma, and there is no way to know if it is connected to the pre-existing condition," Woods said. "Therefore, we now require a current doctor note stating specific symptoms for the condition. Even when that is obtained, we still reserve the right to send students home when there is a symptom even if there is a pre-existing condition.”
Because of measures taken in classrooms, Woods said it is unlikely any student will be considered, by definition, a close contact. If an adult in the classroom tests positive for the virus, all students will be placed on 14-day quarantine. If two students in a classroom have simultaneous positive COVID cases, all students and staff will be placed on 14-day quarantine.
The Rantoul and Salt Fork districts aren't the first in the area to report positive tests.
Earlier this month:
— A fourth-grader at Clara Peterson Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, Paxton-Buckley-Loda Superintendent Cliff McClure informed families and staff on Aug. 21.
— Two classrooms were closed for 24 hours and classmates were quarantined after two students at Middletown Prairie Elementary tested positive on the first day of classes in the Mahomet-Seymour district, Superintendent Lindsey Hall and nurse Nita Bachman announced on Aug. 19.
— Four days before the first day of classes, an Arcola school district staffer tested positive, Superintendent Tom Mulligan said on Aug. 16.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1,798 recovered cases, 441 active, two hospitalized
Of 8,073 new tests in Champaign County, 54 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged form Friday, at 0.6 percent.
Other numbers of note:
- The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by one, to two.
- Active cases rose by 19, to 441.
- Recovered cases grew by 35, to 1,798.
- For the entire pandemic, 212,452 tests have produced 2,259 confirmed cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 304 active (up 21 from Friday), 633 total (up 34)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 active (down three from Friday), 186 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 22 active (down five from Friday), 197 total (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 18 active (unchanged from Friday), 335 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (up one from Friday), 76 total (up three)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (down one from Friday), 260 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 7 active (up three from Friday), 273 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 5 active (down one from Friday), 104 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (up two from Friday), 34 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (up one from Friday), 10 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (up one from Friday), 4 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 11 total
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 7 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 45 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 622 cases (up 32 from Friday); 23.8 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 565 cases (up 16 from Friday); 28.4 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 345 cases (up one from Friday); 13.1 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 231 cases (up three from Friday); 10.6 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 187 cases (unchanged from Friday); 9.9 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 129 cases (up one from Friday); 2.5 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 98 cases (up one from Friday); 6.6 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 44 cases (unchanged from Friday); 2.9 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Friday); 1.6 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Friday); 0.6 percent of tests
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 72 cases in past two weeks
Infants of one month and 10 months were among five new positive tests announced Saturday in Douglas County.
A man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s also tested positive, the Douglas County Health Department announced Saturday.
Of Douglas' 218 confirmed cases, 72 have come within the past two weeks. Douglas has also lost five lives to the coronavirus in the past two weeks, and compliance with protective measures "is not consistent enough" county-wide, DCHD's Summer Philips told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey this week.
VERMILION COUNTY: Two positive tests, four negative
A Vermilion County preschooler and a resident in their 40s tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department announced Saturday.
Four other tests came back negative, leaving Vermilion’s confirmed case total at 320.
One of the two new cases is related by family to a person who previously tested positive, Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
STATE: 48,784 tests, 1,880 cases, 11 fatalities
Of 48,784 new tests statewide, 1,880 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 3.9 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate held at 4.0 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 11 lives lost to COVID-19 on Saturday, including a Moultrie County man in his 70s:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
IDPH: Thirty counties now on alert
As of Friday, 30 counties in Illinois are now at the warning level for COVID-19 infections, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday. That’s twice as many as last week.
No area counties made the list of 30, which all have two or more risk indicators, as defined by the state:
- Bureau
- Carroll
- Cass
- Clinton
- Cook
- Cumberland
- Effingham
- Fayette
- Greene
- Grundy
- Henderson
- Henry
- Jasper
- Jersey
- Jo Daviess
- Johnson
- Madison
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Perry
- Pike
- Randolph
- Sangamon
- Shelby
- St. Clair
- Union
- Warren
- White
- Will
- Williamson
Risk indicators include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.