Of 6,463 new tests, 72 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, a rate of 1.1 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) remained unchanged, as did the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (six).
Active cases grew by 18, to 406, while recovered cases were up 54, to 4,484.
The county’s pandemic totals: 548,756 tests, 4,913 confirmed cases and 23 fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 242 active (up five from Friday), 2,338 total (up 35)
- 61801/Urbana: 42 active (down one from Friday), 461 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 25 active (up two from Friday), 348 total (up six)
- 61821/Champaign: 21 active (up five from Friday), 453 total (up eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (up one from Friday), 179 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 12 active (up one from Friday),319 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 11 active (up one from Friday), 127 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (unchanged from Friday), 339 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (up one from Friday), 97 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 59 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up one from Friday), 24 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down one from Friday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up two from Friday), 13 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (up one from Friday), 9 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down one from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
UI: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases, 0.2 daily rate
The UI's seven-day positivity declined to 0.3 percent Saturday after an eight-day stretch at 0.4.
According to data updated Saturday, 10,765 new tests Friday produced 18 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.2 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,181 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,463 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Oct. 18: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
DANVILLE: 11th correctional center staffer tests positive
Two days after the Illinois Department of Corrections reported that all 10 staff cases at the Danville Correctional Center had recovered, it reported an 11th case at the prison.
It’s the lone active case at the facility, according to IDOC, which also reports no inmate cases at any point during the pandemic, a rarity for a state correctional facility.
State prisons have been among the hardest-hit facilities throughout the pandemic. The totals, according to IDOC:
— Inmates: 1,823 cases, 1,358 recovered
— Staff: 866 cases, 738 recovered
CHAMPAIGN: St. Thomas More chaplain in quarantine
The Rev. Michael Pica — chaplain at the High School of St. Thomas More and parochial vicar at two local Catholic churches — will self-quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a letter to parishioners.
In a post on St. Matthew Catholic Church’s Facebook page, Pica wrote: “After the funeral for Archbishop John J. Meyers on Wednesday morning I went to Mason County for Spiritual Direction. As typical we visited that evening before and after dinner. On Thursday around midday we went to lunch. At about 1:00 pm he shared with me that he was not feeling well. He had a slight cough, sneezing and felt some pressure in his head. He said it did not seem like allergies, and because of that scheduled a COVID test in Pekin at 3:45 pm.
“He notified me (Friday) morning that he tested positive for COVID-19. I had already planned on getting tested this morning because that was necessary for ministering to our Parishioners in the long term care facility, so I was in fact in the line at Market Place Mall when I found out.
“So, since I was directly exposed to a positive COVID case, after my test I went home to quarantine. I informed Sr. M. Bridget [principal at STM] and Msgr. Deptula [my Pastor] of the exposure. Once home, from a safe distance, and then continued over the phone, I discussed with Msgr. Deptula how he and I would adjust.
“Since we have a priest staying at the St. Boniface Rectory, I will be quarantined in the rectory at St. Matthew, while Msgr. Deptula stays elsewhere in town, so as to prevent him from exposure.
“Since my direct exposure came during my time in Havana, I do not think that my interactions before Wednesday evening would have any reason for concern.
“Please keep my spiritual director, his parishioners, me and STM and St. Matthew families in your prayers. Forgive me for any inconveniences.”
STATE: 71,634 tests, 2,442 cases, 31 deaths, 3.4 percent seven-day rate
Illinois became the sixth state to surpass 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases when it added 2,442 to its total on Saturday.
Because daily testing was high — 71,634 — the positivity rate was in the range of where it’s been in recent weeks (3.4 percent).
The seven-day statewide positivity rate also stood at 3.4 percent, unchanged overnight.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday also reported 31 lives lost to the coronavirus, including a Vermilion County man whose death was reported locally two days ago:
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Crawford County: 1 male 50s
- Greene County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,535 people hospitalized, 361 patients in ICU beds and 140 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,834,762 tests, 300,088 cases and 8,774 deaths.
VERMILION COUNTY: 44 new cases a new single-day high
Vermilion County reported a pandemic single-day high 44 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing its total to 797.
Twenty one of the cases are family-related to others who’ve tested positive, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Seven county residents remain hospitalized.
How the cases break down by age:
- One toddler
- Two grade school-aged children
- Four teens
- Three in their 20s
- Three in their 30s
- Nine in their 40s
- Seven in their 50s
- Seven in their 60s
- Five in their 70s
- Two in their 80s
The county will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the health department (200 South College Street, Danville).
No appointment is necessary. It’s open to adults and childrens, from Illinois or Indiana, with or without symptoms.