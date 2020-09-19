Of 10,791 new tests in Champaign County, 53 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 0.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged at 1.2 percent, well below the statewide rate of 3.5 percent.
Recovered cases grew by 68, to 3,768, while active cases shrunk by 15, to 424.
There are eight Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the same number as Friday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 221 active (down 20 from Friday), 1,952 total (up 21)
- 61801/Urbana: 38 active (down one from Friday), 388 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (down one from Friday), 296 total (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (up two from Friday), 414 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 17 active (down two from Friday), 315 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (up three from Friday), 78 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 13 active (unchanged from Friday), 301 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (down four from Friday), 110 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 active (up one from Friday), 140 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up five from Friday), 20 total (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged from Friday), 52 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one from Friday), 20 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (up one from Friday), 10 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 12 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 421,240 tests have now produced 4,212 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 23 new cases in 21-30 age group, 11 in 11-20
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,687 cases (up 11 from Friday); 32.2 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 1,131 cases (up 23 from Friday); 31.7 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 443 cases (up six from Friday); 10.5 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 308 cases (up four from Friday); 8.4 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 245 cases (up five from Friday); 7.7 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 158 cases (up one from Friday); 1.7 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 131 cases (up one from Friday); 4.7 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 63 cases (up two from Friday); 1.8 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 34 cases (unchanged from Friday); 0.9 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (unchanged from Friday); 0.3 percent of tests
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
The seven-day positivity rate on the UI campus remained at its lowest point since the start of classes — 0.3 percent.
Twenty-seven new cases emerged from 10,564 new tests Friday, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to data released Saturday.
The seven-day rate has declined steadily for the past week-and-a-half, after a surge in cases in August and early September led to restrictions imposed by the cities of Champaign and Urbana and recommended by UI administrators.
The campus has now gone 10 straight days without a daily rate higher than 0.5 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,763 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,045 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: 20 new cases, 528 total
Of the 20 Vermilion County residents whose positive tests were added Saturday, 14 reported symptoms and six said they were asymptomatic, according to health Administrator Doug Toole.
The 20 new cases push Vermilion’s total to 528.
The breakdown by age:
- One grade school-aged child
- Three teens
- Three in their 20s
- Four in their 30s
- Three in their 40s
- Three in their 50s
- One in their 60s
- Two in their 80s
STATE: 74,286 tests, 2,529 cases, 25 deaths
Of 74,286 new tests statewide, 2,529 came back positive Saturday, a rate of 3.4 percent — just below the seven-day positivity rate of 3.5 percent.
Illinois is among 24 states with seven-day rates that meet recommendations set by the World Health Organization, according to the numbers crunchers at Johns Hopkins University:
- Maine: 0.5 percent
- Massachusetts: 0.7 percent
- Vermont: 0.7 percent
- New Hampshire: 0.9 percent
- New York: 0.9 percent
- Rhode Island: 1.2 percent
- Connecticut: 1.3 percent
- New Mexico: 2.0 percent
- Alaska: 2.4 percent
- Michigan: 2.5 percent
- Kentucky: 2.9 percent
- Washington: 2.9 percent
- Ohio: 3.1 percent
- California: 3.3 percent
- Illinois: 3.5 percent
- Hawaii: 3.6 percent
- Colorado: 3.7 percent
- Louisiana: 3.9 percent
- Minnesota: 4.0 percent
- Montana: 4.5 percent
- North Carolina: 4.6 percent
- West Virginia: 4.8 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 25 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Bureau County: 1 female 50s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Greene County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,469 people hospitalized, 326 patients in ICU beds and 141 patients on ventilators.
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,057,142 tests, 272,856 cases and 8,436 deaths.