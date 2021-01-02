Champaign, Iroquois and Piatt are among 21 counties that didn't appear on the state's weekly coronavirus warning level list.
Among the 81 counties that did: DeWitt, Douglas, Ford and Vermilion.
Counties make the list if they fail to meet the targeted metrics, as determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, in two or more categories for the week prior (Dec. 20-26).
Those include "new cases per 100,000 residents," the one Champaign, Iroquois and Piatt all missed out on this week.
The target is 50 or fewer people per 100,000. Champaign was at 237, Iroquois 232, Piatt 293.
Of the counties on the warning level list, DeWitt was at 342, Douglas 498, Ford 528, Vermilion 566.
Those four counties were also on the wrong side of the seven-day positivity rate target of 8 percent. Ford was at 9.1, DeWitt 10.2 percent, Vermilion 11.4, Douglas 12.7.
VERMILION COUNTY: 78th fatality reported, 41 COVID-positive patients hospitalized
A woman in her 60s became the 78th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials reported early Saturday evening.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends," county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Vermilion also reported 134 new cases Saturday, bringing its pandemic total to 5,959.
With 108 other residents released from isolation, the county's active case count stands at 774. Those include inmates and staff members at the Danville Correctional Center, where a COVID-19 outbreak led to 658 active cases as of the state's last update, on Friday.
Forty-one COVID-positive county residents are hospitalized, Toole said.
The new cases by age:
- Two residents in their 90s
- Two in their 80s
- Four in their 70s
- 22 in their 60s
- 17 in their 50s
- 25 in their 40s
- 17 in their 30s
- 28 in their 20s
- Nine teens
- Six grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Recovered cases up by 94, active up by nine
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County rose by 103 Saturday, to 14,057.
Active cases were up by nine, to 658. Recovered cases were up by 94, to 13,311.
Nine county residents were hospitalized with COVID, the same as the day before, and the public health was monitoring 912 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 25.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61822/Champaign: 110 active (up four), 1,405 total (up 14)
- 61821/Champaign: 101 active (up six), 1,763 total (up 14)
- 61853/Mahomet: 68 active (up six), 794 total (up 12)
- 61802/Urbana: 64 active (up five), 1,130 total (up 17)
- 61820/Champaign: 61 active (down 10), 4,171 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 56 active (up six), 1,186 total (up 15)
- 61801/Urbana: 50 active (up two), 1,229 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 27 active (down one), 480 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 26 active (unchanged), 334 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 21 active (unchanged), 434 total (up four)
- 61864/Philo: 16 active (up two), 113 total (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (unchanged), 155 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (down one), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 active (unchanged), 73 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (down one), 48 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged), 137 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (up two), 74 total (up two)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (unchanged), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (up one), 60 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up one), 40 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (down one), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged), 77 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,260,254 tests
- 14,057 confirmed cases
- 88 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 18,394 close contacts quarantined
- 2,018 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate up to 9.0 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose for a fourth straight day, from 8.9 to 9.0 percent, when testing totals from Wednesday were factored in.
Results from 6,111 tests of residents in the 21 counties that make up Region 6 came back on Dec. 30, with 552 of those positive, a daily rate of 9.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Dec. 30).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.65 percent, up from 6.5 from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
- Dec. 30: 9.0 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clark: 20.8 percent (-1.3)
- Clay: 15.4 percent (-0.6)
- Douglas: 13.4 percent (-0.4)
- Lawrence: 13.0 percent (+2.0)
- Richland: 12.8 percent (+1.3)
- Effingham: 12.2 percent (+0.7)
- Cumberland: 12.0 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt: 11.6 percent (—)
- Vermilion: 11.1 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 9.9 percent (+0.3)
- Shelby: 9.7 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 9.0 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 8.4 percent (-0.6)
- Ford: 8.0 percent (-1.4)
- Fayette: 7.7 percent (-1.4)
- Champaign: 7.3 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt: 7.3 percent (+1.0)
- Macon: 6.7 percent (—)
- Crawford: 6.4 percent (+0.6)
- Edgar: 6.4 percent (+1.6)
- Iroquois: 5.1 percent (-0.8)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 3.1 percent, up from 2.9 percent from the day prior.
CARLE: 59 COVID patients in Urbana, 20 in Bloomington
Eight of the 59 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 99 patients with COVID were hospitalized Saturday in Carle facilities, with 15 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 20 COVID-positive patients (three in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 17 (four in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Dec. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 893 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 195 hospitalized patients have died.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Eight new cases, 1,945 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by eight Saturday, to 1,945.
The Douglas County Health Department was monitoring 257 confirmed cases of close contacts of those who tested positive.
- The new cases involve:
- A 4-year-old girl
- A 6-year-old boy
- An 11-year-old girl
- A 14-year-old boy
- One woman and one man in their 30s
- A woman in her 80s
- A woman in her 90s
STATE: 4,762 new cases, 29 fatalities
Of 61,987 new tests, 4,762 came back positive statewide Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, adding this caveat: "Due to holidays, numbers may be low."
The state’s seven-day positivity rate, which began the week at 6.8 percent, was up for a sixth straight day, rising from 8.1 to 8.3 percent.
IDPH on Friday also reported 29 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 16,674:
- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 50s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s