SATURDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Region 6 hospitalizations at lowest level since Oct. 24; UI seven-day rate holds at 0.2% five days into semester
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 857, according to public health data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 23,517 — or 11.2 percent of the population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
With 420 more second doses being administered, 1.9 percent of the county population (3,895 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DeWITT COUNTY: 1,321 total doses have now been administered, up 70 from the day before.
274 residents (1.74 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,634 total doses have now been administered, up 107 from the day before.
311 residents (1.6 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 1,332 total doses have now been administered, up 93 from the day before.
263 residents (1.98 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 2,516 total doses have now been administered, up 62 from the day before.
622 residents (2.25 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,822 total doses have now been administered, up 117 from the day before.
385 residents (2.35 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 4,091 total doses have now been administered, up 281 from the day before.
376 residents (0.49 percent of the county population) have received both doses.