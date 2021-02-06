The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,865, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 32,463 — or 15.5 percent of the population.
With 597 more second doses being administered, 3.5 percent of the county population (7,429 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,816 total doses have now been administered, up 140 the day before.
- 364 residents (2.31 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,273 total doses have now been administered, up 43 from the day before.
- 494 residents (2.54 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,714 total doses have now been administered, up 85 from the day before.
- 333 residents (2.51 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 3,466 total doses have now been administered, up 124 from the day before.
- 978 residents (3.54 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 2,412 total doses have now been administered, up 144 from the day before.
- 629 residents (3.84 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 7,492 total doses have now been administered, up 528 from the day before.
- 925 residents (1.20 percent of the county population) have received both doses.