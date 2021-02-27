In the past week, an average of 400 new Champaign County residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine each day.
If that pace continued, according to resident N-G numbers cruncher Ben Zigterman, half of Champaign County residents could receive their first dose by July 17, and the entire county would be vaccinated around April 4, 2022.
Of course, Zigterman notes, the pace is expected to vary as more vaccines are approved, shipments vary, people hesitate and eligibility expands.
REGION: Of Illinois' 102 counties, Adams No. 1, Champaign No. 2 in highest percentage of second doses
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 107 overnight, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 48,849 — or 23.3 percent of the total population of 209,922.
Among the county's 172,760 vaccine-eligible adults (16-and-over), the percentage rises to 28.3 percent.
With 2,730 more second doses administered, 12.5 percent (26,192 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only Adams (19.4 percent as of Saturday) has a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign.
Among vaccine-eligible adults, 15.2 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,735, up 205 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,865. That's 18.2 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 870, or 5.52 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,015, up 199 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,830. That's 14.5 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 1,185, or 6.08 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,672, up 59 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,803. That's 21.1 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 869, or 6.55 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,542, up 59 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,578. That's 16.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,964, or 7.11 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,609, up 342 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,143. That's 25.3 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,466, or 8.94 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 13,827, up 516 overnight.
- First doses administered: 10,408. That's 13.5 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,419, or 4.45 percent of the total population.