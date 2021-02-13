SATURDAY'S COVID UPDATES: For first time in 120 days, Region 6 hospitalizations fall below 100; 396 active cases in 61820, 471 in 28 other Champaign County ZIP codes
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,392, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 39,888 — or 19.0 percent of the population.
With 816 more second doses being administered, 5.5 percent of the county population (11,511 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,403 total doses have now been administered, up 17 from the day before.
- 455 residents (2.89 percent of the county population) have received both doses
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,940 total doses have now been administered, up 23 from the day before.
- 665 residents (3.41 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 2,568 total doses have now been administered, up 271 from the day before.
- 427 residents (3.22 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 4,165 total doses have now been administered, up 20 from the day before.
- 1,190 residents (4.31 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 3,503 total doses have now been administered, up 77 from the day before.
- 765 residents (4.67 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 10,282 total doses have now been administered, up 497 from the day before.
- 1,375 residents (1.79 percent of the county population) have received both doses.