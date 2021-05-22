The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 642 overnight, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 85,858 — or 40.9 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 463 — to 96,772, or 46.1% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 46.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 52.8 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,087, up by 59 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,108. That's 32.4 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,979, or 31.57 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,751, up by 43 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,139. That's 31.5 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,612, or 28.81 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,626, up by 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,210. That's 39.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,416, or 33.29 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,621, up by 91 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,353. That's 30.3 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,268, or 29.95 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,537, up by 37 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,606. That's 40.3 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,931, or 36.17 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 37,873 up by 143 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,496. That's 26.7 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,377, or 22.62 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 2,834 tests, 23 cases
Of 2,834 new tests, 23 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,826.
Active cases were up by two, to 271. Hospitalizations were up by two, to eight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 47 (up 1)
- 61820/Champaign: 38 (down 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 36 (up 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 33 (up 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 32 (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 30 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 10 (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 (down 3)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 (down 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,154 cases (+4)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,274 cases (+4)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,596 cases (+2)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,168 cases (+6)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,793 cases (+2)
- 10-and-under: 1,410 cases (+4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,355 cases (unchanged)
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases (unchanged)
- 80.01 to 90: 316 cases (+1)
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 9 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,443,809 tests
- 20,826 confirmed cases
- 271 active cases
- 20,407 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 320 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,451 close contacts quarantined
- 3,392 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 2.6 to 2.7 percent, after new data from May 19 (975 tests, 27 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.9 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie County: 1.9 percent (+0.6)
- Piatt County: 2.6 percent (-0.6)
- Champaign County: 2.7 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion County: 3.3 percent (—)
- Ford County: 3.6 percent (+0.4)
- Iroquois County: 3.6 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 3.8 percent (+0.2)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 2,014 tests, 0 cases
On the Friday after finals week, the UI campus reported that none of 2,014 tests came back positive.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 0.9 to 0.8 percent.
For the past seven days, 14 of 16,517 tests have come back positive — three involving undergrads, two grad students, six faculty-staff members and three classified as "other."