SATURDAY'S COVID UPDATES: 10 lives lost this week in Champaign County; Region 6 positivity rate falls for 13th straight day
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,325 Saturday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 16,018 — or 7.6 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 2,202, or 1.1 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of 128 from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,054 total doses have now been administered, up 30 from the day before.
143 residents (0.73 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 781 total doses have now been administered, up 13 from the day before.
83 residents (0.63 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,587 total doses have now been administered, up nine from the day before.
265 residents (0.96 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,181 total doses have now been administered, up 71 from the day before.
174 residents (1.06 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 2,319 total doses have now been administered, up 269 from the day before.
154 residents (0.20 percent of the county population) have received both doses.