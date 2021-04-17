Saturday's vaccination updates: After 10,515 doses in five days, 46.8% of Champaign County adults over 16 have received at least one dose, 35.5% fully vaccinated
A five-day, 10,515-dose stretch has Champaign County on the brink of being 30 percent fully vaccinated.
After reporting 2,777 second doses Friday, the county added another 1,283 Saturday, raising its total to 61,412. That represents 29.2 percent of Champaign County's total population.
The county also reported 589 first doses on Saturday, bringing the number of residents who've received at least one dose to 80,834 — or 38.5 percent of the population.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign trails only seven in the percentage of total residents fully vaccinated — Adams (33.8 percent as of Saturday), Sangamon (33.1), Cass (30.8), Jackson (29.7), Menard (29.5), Washington (29.5) and Union (29.4).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 46.8 percent, up by 0.4 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 35.5 percent, up by 0.7 percent.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,165, up by 187 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,477. That's 28.4 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,688, or 23.39 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,336, up by 185 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,229. That's 26.8 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,107, or 21.08 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,893, up by 149 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,533. That's 34.2 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,360, or 25.33 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 13,741, up by 52 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,564. That's 27.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,177, or 22.38 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,239, up by 28 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,557. That's 33.9 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,682, or 28.56 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 33,844 up by 302 overnight.
- First doses administered: 18,747. That's 24.4 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 15,097, or 19.66 percent of the total population.