The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 1,000 on Friday, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 81,575 — or 38.8 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 752 — to 93,069, or 44.3% of Champaign County's population.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,590, up by 44 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,906. That's 31.1 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,684, or 29.70 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,205, up by 32 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,000. That's 30.8 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,205, or 26.72 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,266, up by 47 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,998. That's 32.18 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,268, or 32.18 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,001, up by 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,105. That's 29.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,896, or 28.60 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,968, up by 47 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,409. That's 39.1 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,559, or 33.90 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,917 up by 128 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,995. That's 26.0 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,962, or 22.08 percent of the total population.
UI CAMPUS: 5,167 new tests, 3 new cases
The UI campus closed finals week with three of 5,167 tests coming back positive, giving it 6,752 cases for the school year.
The seven-day positivity rate rose slightly from the day before — from 0.03 to 0.04 percent.
For the past seven days, just 16 of 38,958 tests have come back positive — 11 involving undergrads, two faculty-staff members and three classified as "other."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 8,336 tests, 28 cases
Of 8,336 new tests, 28 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,672.
Active cases were up by two, to 285, while hospitalizations held at 11.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 67 (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 42 (down 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 41 (up 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 (up 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 (down 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 5 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 (up 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (up 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (down 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,120 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,253 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,577 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,149 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,769 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,388 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,348 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 589 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,417,081 tests
- 20,672 confirmed cases
- 285 active cases
- 20,240 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 398 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,192 close contacts quarantined
- 3,354 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 2.8 to 2.7 percent Saturday after new data from May 12 (1,212 tests, 28 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.6 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 2.7 percent (-0.1)
- Ford County: 3.6 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois County: 4.3 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie County: 4.3 percent (-0.8)
- Piatt County: 5.0 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion County: 5.0 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 7.4 percent (+0.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.