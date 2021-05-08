Saturday's vaccination updates: For first time since July 29, no new cases on UI campus; Man in 60s becomes 146th Champaign County resident to lose life to COVID
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 1,185 overnight, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 76,865 — or 36.6 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 456 — to 91,280, or 43.5% of Champaign County's population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 52.8 percent, up by 0.2 percent overnight.
— Fully vaccinated: 44.5 percent, up by 0.7 percent unchanged.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,185, up by 233 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,806. That's 30.5 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,379, or 27.77 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,076, up by 125 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,938. That's 30.5 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,138, or 26.38 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,990, up by 32 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,937. That's 37.2 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,053, or 30.56 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,508, up by 45 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,025. That's 29.1 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,483, or 27.11 percent of the total population
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,433, up by 65 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,266. That's 38.2 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,167, or 31.51 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,424 up by 81 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,738. That's 25.7 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,686, or 21.72 percent of the total population.
UI CAMPUS: No new cases for first time in 289 days
The last time the UI campus went a day without any new COVID-19 cases, students were still a few weeks away from reporting for the fall semester.
It happened on Friday — the first time since July 29, 283 days ago. Of 7,443 tests conducted on the first day of finals, none came back positive, according to data posted Saturday.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate remains 0.06 percent. The campus' pandemic case total now stands at 6,736.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 27 positive tests — 15 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, one grad student and three classified as "other."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 12
A man in his 60s became the 146th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette Saturday.
The death was the county's first in May and 20th during the pandemic involving a resident in their 60s.
Meanwhile, of 8,534 new tests, 25 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,497.
Active cases were down by 12, to 372. That's the lowest they've been since April 8, when there were 368.
Hospitalizations rose by two, to 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 86
- 61801/Urbana: 53
- 61820/Champaign: 48
- 61802/Urbana: 45
- 61822/Champaign: 44
- 61866/Rantoul: 29
- 61853/Mahomet: 28
- 61873/St. Joseph: 12
- 61843/Fisher: 6
- 61874/Savoy: 4
- 61880/Tolono: 4
- 61871/Royal: 3
- 61816/Broadlands: 2
- 61849/Homer: 2
- 61847/Gifford: 1
- 61859/Ogden: 1
- 61864/Philo: 1
- 61877/Sidney: 1
- 61810/Allerton: 0
- 61840/Dewey: 0
- 61845/Foosland: 0
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0
- 61852/Longview: 0
- 60949/Ludlow: 0
- 61862/Penfield: 0
- 61863/Pesotum: 0
- 61872/Sadorus: 0
- 61875/Seymour: 0
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,078 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,219 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,549 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,129 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,757 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,366 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,341 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 580 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,367,928 tests
- 20,497 confirmed cases
- 372 active cases
- 19,979 recovered cases
- 146 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 403 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,874 close contacts quarantined
- 3,330 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity fell from 4.0 to 3.8 percent after new data from May 5 (992 tests, 29 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.0 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign County: 3.8 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 3.9 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie County: 4.2 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt County: 4.8 percent (-0.5)
- Ford County: 5.6 percent (-0.9)
- Iroquois County: 6.2 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt County: 7.1 percent (—)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, down from 0.7 overnight.