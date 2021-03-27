The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,081 overnight, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 64,896 — or 30.9 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 331 more second doses administered, 23.0 percent (48,344 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign trails only four — Adams (30.6 percent as of Saturday), Piatt (25.4), Jackson (24.2) and Schuyler (23.8).
Champaign is tied with Sangamon County for the fifth-highest rate statewide, followed by Cass (23.8).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 37.6 percent, up by 0.7 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 28.0 percent, up by 0.2 percent.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,190, up by 259 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,463. That's 22.0 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,727, or 17.29 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,310, up by 315 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,558. That's 23.4 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 2,752, or 14.13 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,504, up by 112 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,934. That's 29.7 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,570, or 19.38 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,036, up by 53 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,502. That's 23.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,534, or 16.43 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,976, up by 35 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,813. That's 29.4 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,163, or 25.39 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 27,134, up by 510 overnight.
- First doses administered: 17,509. That's 22.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 9,625, or 12.53 percent of the total population.
AREA: Carle, Walgreens each expecting to make 2,000 doses available next week
Our Deb Pressey reports:
The allotment of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Champaign County next week will remain on the moderate side as the eligibility pool widens once again.
Starting Monday, religious leaders and those who work in construction and in restaurants and bars will all become eligible for vaccine statewide.
Already eligible since this past Monday are people who work in higher education, government and the media — plus seniors and essential front-line workers in several categories who still haven’t been vaccinated.
As in previous weeks, vaccine providers in Champaign County will open new first-dose vaccine appointments Monday.
Available will be 2,000 first doses through Carle Health at the Kohl’s plaza site in Champaign, plus a few hundred first doses each at the Rantoul Youth Center site being operated by OSF HealthCare and the clinic being operated by Christie Clinic at Meadowbrook Community Church in Champaign, said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Carle will be filling in some of its 2,000 openings with people on a waiting list, but some new appointments for others are also expected to be available, according to spokesman Kaleb Miller.
Also expected to be available next week will be about 2,000 doses to be administered through local Walgreens stores and a limited number of doses being given out by the health district for people who need help getting appointments, Vaid said.
The county is also expected to have a few hundred doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine available, which will go to Carle for targeted vaccine outreach, he said.
Plans also call for giving out about 3,000 second doses at various vaccine sites in the county, he said.
While eligibility will expand Monday, Vaid said the county still hasn’t finished vaccinating those that are already eligible.
To help fill the demand, the health district has asked the state for any leftover doses other counties aren’t using.
“We are asking the state, if there are counties unable to finish up their allocated doses, we will happily take it from them,” Vaid said.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that 1 million vaccine doses are expected to be available statewide next week, and communities seeing lower demand for their allotments were being authorized to begin vaccinating everyone 16 and older at their discretion.
In area counties:
FORD: The Ford County Health Department is expecting to make about 200 doses of Moderna vaccine available for eligible county residents. And Gibson Area Hospital will also be getting its own doses to vaccinate the patients in its system, regardless of their home counties, according to Megan Reutter, community health educator for the Ford County Health Department.
DOUGLAS: The Douglas County Health Department is expecting 200 first doses and 300 second doses, all Moderna, to be given Wednesday at the Tuscola Community Building, according to spokeswoman Summer Phillips.
VERMILION: Vermilion County will be making 1,300 first doses available — 700 Moderna and 600 Johnson & Johnson — according to county health department Administrator Doug Toole. Priority for appointments will be given to eligible Vermilion County residents through Sunday, then appointments will also be open to others in the state, Toole said.