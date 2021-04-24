SATURDAY'S CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: In Champaign County, active count down by 17, hospitalizations up by one and total cases surpass 20,000
The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 626 overnight, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 86,237 — or 41.1 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 956 more second doses administered, 32.1 percent (67,422 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 49.9 percent, up by 0.3 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 39.0 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,407, up by 26 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,605. That's 29.2 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,802, or 24.11 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,001, up by 39 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,635. That's 28.9 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,366, or 22.41 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,418, up by 113 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,706. That's 35.5 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,712, or 27.99 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 14,524, up by 47 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,781. That's 28.2 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,743, or 24.43 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,687, up by 45 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,872. That's 35.8 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,815, or 29.37 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 35,087 up by 241 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,138. That's 24.9 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 15,949, or 20.77 percent of the total population.