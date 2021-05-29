The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 461 overnight, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 88,515 — or 42.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 328 — to 99,419, or 47.4% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 48.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.2 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Saturday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,352, up by 44 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,275. That's 33.5 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,077, or 32.20 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,086, up by 61 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,289. That's 32.3 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,797, or 29.76 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,821, up by 12 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,284. That's 39.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,537, or 34.21 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,950, up by 37 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,530. That's 30.9 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,420, or 30.50 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,790, up by 35 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,741. That's 41.1 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,049, or 36.89 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,708 up by 135 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,924. That's 27.2 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,784, or 23.15 percent of the total population.
Public Health Officials Announce 802 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/VBSeR4Uv2o— IDPH (@IDPH) May 29, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up by 9, hospitalizations hold at 13
Of 787 new tests, 28 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,958.
Active cases were up by nine, to 214. Hospitalizations held at 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 40 (up 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 38 (up 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 (up 5)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 (down 6)
- 61820/Champaign: 17 (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 23 (up 6)
- 61801/Urbana: 13 (down 3)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 (up 4)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,179 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,295 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,620 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,192 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,810 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,424 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,360 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 594 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,459,717 tests
- 20,958 confirmed cases
- 214 active cases
- 20,596 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 249 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,635 close contacts quarantined
- 3,415 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate dropped from 2.8 to 2.7 percent, after new data from May 26 (1,055 tests, 22 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: