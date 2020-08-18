Breaking News
Savoy Rotary supplies much-needed lift
News to share? Vice President/News Jim Rossow: 217-393-8261 or jrossow@news-gazette.com
SAVOY — Members of the Rotary Club of Savoy on Monday gathered at the entrance to Carrie Busey Elementary to help unload 30 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
It’s the eighth consecutive year the Rotarians have chipped in for Savoy’s K-5 crowd, which this fall will start the school year studying remotely. That doesn’t lessen the need for supplies, project coordinator Eileen Jerutka said.
“Supplies aren’t cheap,” she said. “There are so many kids who can’t afford everything they need.”
A grant from Prairie State Bank & Trust in Savoy helped offset the cost. Rotary’s primary fundraiser for the backpacks — a pancake breakfast in March — was a casualty of COVID-19.
Carrie Busey Principal Craig Keer said the backpacks will be distributed next week, five per class.
“The supplies will be well-used,” he told the group, “even with distant learning.”