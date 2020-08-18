You are the owner of this article.
Savoy Rotary supplies much-needed lift

Savoy Rotarians, from left, Karen Sharp, Eileen Jerutka and Phil Van Ness unload backpacks that were then wheeled into Carrie Busey Elementary by Principal Craig Keer (right) on Monday in Savoy.

SAVOY — Members of the Rotary Club of Savoy on Monday gathered at the entrance to Carrie Busey Elementary to help unload 30 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

It’s the eighth consecutive year the Rotarians have chipped in for Savoy’s K-5 crowd, which this fall will start the school year studying remotely. That doesn’t lessen the need for supplies, project coordinator Eileen Jerutka said.

“Supplies aren’t cheap,” she said. “There are so many kids who can’t afford everything they need.”

A grant from Prairie State Bank & Trust in Savoy helped offset the cost. Rotary’s primary fundraiser for the backpacks — a pancake breakfast in March — was a casualty of COVID-19.

Carrie Busey Principal Craig Keer said the backpacks will be distributed next week, five per class.

“The supplies will be well-used,” he told the group, “even with distant learning.”

Carrie Busey Elementary Principal Craig Keer wheels in backpacks that next week will be distributed to 30 of the school’s students.