Community news to report? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com
SAVOY - The Savoy Fire Department will participate in a drive-by parade from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Starting at Carrie Busey Elementary, it will wind through several neighborhoods: Prairie Fields, Prairie Meadows, Fieldstone, Old Savoy and Arbour Meadows, and Arbours.
Savoy businesses are invited to join the parade by contacting Mayor Joan Dykstra at dykstrajoan@gmail.com. “After a rough few months, we want to highlight our resilient businesses in the community,” Dykstra said.
Fire Chief Jason Dillingham will lead the parade.
“We are excited to show off our fire department and let Savoy residents say thanks to our firefighters as well,” Dykstra said. “We are hoping everyone will participate from their front yards.”