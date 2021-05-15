Add Schnucks to the growing list of businesses that will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to mask up.
In a statement Saturday, the grocery chain with stores in Champaign, Mahomet, Savoy and Urbana announced: "Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores.
"At this time," the statement went on to say, "Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores."
On Friday, the day after the CDC declared it safe for most vaccinated Americans to go without masks indoors or outdoors, Walmart and Costco were among the national retailers that took similar action.