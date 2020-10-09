Douglas County reports six new cases, Ford four ... Two Vermilion school districts — Westville and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin — to go all-remote for two weeks after positive tests ... Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate drops from 0.6% to 0.5 ... New CUPHD metrics show 7,511 close contacts in Champaign County have quarantined throughout the pandemic. Of those, 1,047 are currently in quarantine.