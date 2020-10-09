Across the area today, classrooms in 39 school buildings will be sans students.
For most — the entire Champaign, Urbana and Georgetown-Ridge Farm districts, Uni High, Campus Middle School for Girls — it’s been all remote learning all fall.
For others — like the six schools in the Westville and Bismarck-Henning districts — two-week building shutdowns took effect this week after multiple new COVID-19 cases emerged.
— Between off-again, on-again sporting events and switching back and forth between in-person and remote learning, it’s been a school year of “one step forward, two steps back,” said Westville Superintendent Seth Miller, who himself went into self-quarantine mode due to a close contact on Thursday, the same day the district he oversees switched to online-only learning.
For one Westville district school, Judith Giacoma Elementary, it’s the second time in as many months students have shifted from in-person to at-home.
— It’s not just the positive tests that have made this a challenging year for all in the education business. It’s all of the students and staffers who come down with a symptom, or come into contact with someone who tested positive — and are ordered to stay home.
In the Hoopeston Area district alone, 144 students and 18 staffers were out on quarantine, Superintendent Robert Richardson reported Thursday.
In the Oakwood district, seven positive tests have led to 78 close contacts being kept home.
Forty-six students and staffers have had to quarantine in Milford, despite just two confirmed cases.
— Area-wide, among the 42 districts and schools that responded to a News-Gazette survey on Thursday, positive student tests outnumber staff cases by more than two to one, 115 to 46. (Cerro Gordo reported a Piatt County-high nine cases but doesn’t distinguished between students and staff for privacy reasons).
— Neither of the Monticello district’s two positive tests — one student, one staffer, both related to cases in their own households — led to any further quarantines.
Also escaping without widespread absences: the Fisher district (neither of two students returned to school after being exposed) and St. Joseph-Ogden High (none of six cases was traced back to the school).
— We asked officials from every school in the area — public and private, K through 12 — for a breakdown of positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff this school year. The rundown:
- Academy High: no cases
- Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond district: 6 students, 2 staff
- Arcola district: 3 students, 1 staff
- Armstrong High: 2 students, no staff
- Armstrong-Ellis Grade School: no cases
- Bement district: 2 students, no staff
- Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin district: 8 students, no staff
- Blue Ridge district: 3 students, 6 staff
- Cerro Gordo district: 9 cases total, declined to distinguish between students/staff for privacy reasons
- Cissna Park district: declined to provide case statistics
- Clinton district: 9 students, 3 staff
- Countryside School: 1 student, no staff
- Danville district: not available
- DeLand-Weldon district: no cases
- Fisher district: 2 students, 1 staff
- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley district: 6 students, 3 staff
- Gifford Grade School: 1 student, 1 staff
- Heritage district: no cases
- Holy Cross Elementary: no cases
- Hoopeston Area district: 7 students, 4 staff
- Judah Christian: no cases
- Ludlow Grade School: no cases
- Mahomet-Seymour district: 7 students, 3 staff
- Milford district: 2 students, 0 staff
- Montessori School of C-U: 1 student, no staff
- Monticello district: 1 students, 1 staff
- Next Generation School: did not respond
- Oakwood district: 5 students, 2 staff
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda district: 6 students, 1 staff
- Prairieview-Ogden district: no cases
- Rantoul City Schools district: 4 students, 5 staff
- Rantoul High: 5 students, no staff
- Rantoul St. Malachy: no cases
- St. Joseph Grade/Middle School: 1 student, no staff
- St. Joseph-Ogden High School: 3 students, 3 staff
- St. Matthew School: no cases
- High School of St. Thomas More: no cases
- Salt Fork district: 9 students, 1 staff
- Schlarman: not available
- Shiloh district: 2 students, 1 staff
- Sullivan district: 5 students, no staff
- Thomasboro Grade School: no cases
- Tuscola district: 4 students, 1 staff
- Unity district: 4 students, 1 staff
- Villa Grove district: 3 students, no staff
- Westville district: 3 students, 3 staff