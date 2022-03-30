CHAMPAIGN — Appointments in Champaign County for second COVID-19 booster shots are expected to begin next week, and they’re coming at a time when a new variant is gaining fast.
A week ago, about half the tests being done on the University of Illinois campus were the very contagious BA.2 “stealth” omicron variant, and this week that’s grown to more than 75 percent, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster shots for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Tuesday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly followed with a recommendation of a second booster for people 50 and older who are at least four months past their original booster shots.
People who got Johnson and Johnson vaccines can get a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Vaid said the public health district will be offering 100 to 150 second booster appointment times a day at its headquarters at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C, while continuing to also offer vaccine shots to those who haven’t yet gotten them, he said.
Information about how to make an appointment was expected to be announced soon, Vaid said.
The public health district has a grant through the state that runs through the end of the year, and will continue providing the vaccine shots for both the insured and uninsured without charge, he said.
Local health officials are expecting a few thousand people to want booster shots in the first couple of weeks, and Vaid said there will also be ample opportunities for them through health providers and at retail sites.
Vaid said the public health district has enough vaccine available for the first couple of weeks of booster shots and can order more.
Public health will be expecting people coming for boosters to self-attest, rather than asking for verification, that they are the right age for booster shots and that they’re at least four months past their original booster, he said.