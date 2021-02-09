CHAMPAIGN — The number of Champaign County residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is set to pass the 10,000 mark by the end of this week.
As of Monday, 7,690 county residents had received both doses of the vaccine, and thousands of additional second doses were set to be administered this week, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That will include about 1,800 second doses set to be administered in three days this week — Wednesday through Friday, at Champaign’s I Hotel and Conference Center — to adults 75 and older who got their first shots in January, according to Brandon Meline, COVID-19 response coordinator for the public health district.
In addition to that, Carle Health will be administering about 1,300 second doses at the former Dress Barn store.
And about half the 1,000 doses the health district will be giving this week at its Champaign headquarters will be second doses to first responders, according to Meline.
At all vaccination sites in the county combined this week, there will be nearly 11,000 shots administered, counting both first and second doses.
That’s not as many as last week, when some extra vaccine the county received allowed for administering about 18,000 shots.
Given enough vaccine, though, Meline said the health district and local health providers working together on Champaign County’s vaccination effort could handle 18,000 or more a week.
Along with second doses for adults 75 and older, public health and its provider partners will be handling about 1,200 first doses at the I Hotel for University of Illinois and Parkland College support staff members, Meline said.
The other first doses this week are continuing at the former Dress Barn store and at the Rantoul Youth Center.
Second doses are scheduled for three weeks after the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and four weeks after the Moderna first dose, which means some of those 65 and up who have already gotten first doses will be coming up for their second doses next week, he said.
To avoid further complications, patients are all returning for second doses in the same locations where they got their first ones, he said.
First doses are still underway countywide for the large group falling into the 1B tier of eligibility, which includes adults 65 and older and people working in front-line jobs considered important to keep vital services functioning.
About 10,000 vaccinations that have already been done in Champaign County to date include people falling into the 1B group who work in Champaign County but live in other counties, Meline said.
Health officials decided to include those out-of-county residents due to the potential for them to bring COVID-19 into Champaign County when they come to work, he said.
Plans for next week will likely include beginning vaccinations for some workers in 1B who haven’t been able to sign up yet, such as manufacturing and restaurant workers, Meline said.
That may include offering shots at workplaces for some larger manufacturing plants in the county, he said.
While all plans hinge on how much vaccine the county receives, Meline said it’s likely everyone in 1B who wants the vaccine will have gotten their first doses over the next two weeks.
And in March, the county will likely be moving on to 1C, which includes adults 64 and under with certain underlying health conditions and other essential workers, he said.