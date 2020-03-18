CHAMPAIGN — Seniors and others most at risk for the coronavirus had grocery stores to themselves this morning.
Stores like Dollar General and Schnucks announced that they would limit shopping to the elderly and other at-risk customers during their first hour of operation; Harvest Market, County Market and ValuCheck enforced the new rule for the first two hours they were open.
Other customers are being encouraged to avoid this window.
“I think the word is still getting out,” Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon said.
“I think our customers really appreciate the extra effort to keep everyone safe and comfortable shopping. The feedback has been very positive,” said Gerry Kettler, spokesman for Niemann Foods, which owns Harvest Market, County Market and ValuCheck.
He said the stores are taking customers at their word if they’re considered at risk.
“We’re letting the customers define for themselves,” Kettler said.
And while special accommodations are being made, he encouraged people not to panic.
The food supply chain is safe,” he said. “Sometimes it just takes a little longer to get to shelves than what our customers are used to.”
At Schnucks, store hours have also been shortened to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., including at the 24-hour location in Urbana, to give employees time to restock and rest.
“Our teammates are working extremely hard and extremely long hours during these times,” Simon said.
On that note, Kettler and Simon said their stores are hiring.
“Bring ’em on,” Kettler said.
“We encourage anyone interested in a job with Schnucks, temporary or permanent, to visit schnucks.com to apply,” Simon said.