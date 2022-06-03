CHAMPAIGN — Several local area counties are now considered to be at the medium community transmission level for COVID-19.
Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, Ford and DeWitt counties are among 31 counties in Illinois at the medium level, with 19 other counties in the state at high transmission levels, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday.
Transmission levels for individual counties, updated weekly, are based on the number of new COVID cases per 100,000 population, the numbers of COVID patients admitted to hospitals and percentage of available intensive care beds.
As of Friday, there were 17 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID — a number that has steadily risen throughout the past week.
At the medium transmission level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises older adults and those who are immunocompromised to wear face masks in indoor public places.
Counties now at the high transmission level include Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in the northern area of the state and Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois.