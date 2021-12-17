CHAMPAIGN — SHIELD Illinois will offer extended hours and free COVID-19 tests at 20 community testing sites, including two in Champaign and Danville, on Tuesday.
The additional testing opportunities are intended to allow more people to test prior to seeing extended family and friends on Christmas.
Test results will be available in 24-48 hours.
“Our test is especially adept at catching asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, often before they reach the contagious phase,” said Beth Heller, senior director of external relations for SHIELD Illinois. “And with our quick turnaround, residents can feel confident in knowing their COVID-19 status. They can spread joy, not COVID.”
The extra testing opportunities in Champaign and Danville will include:
— 6-8 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. at Stephens Family YMCA, 2501 Fields South Drive, C.
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 College St., Danville.
SHIELD Illinois, a nonprofit unit of the University of Illinois System, was created to expand the use of the saliva-based test for COVID-19 developed at the UI Urbana-Champaign. It has testing agreements with 370 school districts and non-public schools and operates 22 community testing sites.