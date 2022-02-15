CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois alumnus and mega-donor Thomas Siebel provided one of the largest individual donations to the ongoing Canadian trucker convoy, according to leaked data from a crowdfunding platform.
Siebel donated $90,000 through the GiveSendGo platform to support the convoy, in which thousands of truckers and sympathetic supporters have protested Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
The donation from Siebel, a billionaire Silicon Valley entrepreneur and CEO of software company C3.ai, was first reported by CTV News Toronto and received further public attention this week in a report from The New York Times.
Reached through his company email, Siebel told The News-Gazette that in regards to the donation, he has "a long record of providing substantial support to efforts to improve education, advance research, improve access to education, address homelessness, fund stem-cell research, reduce substance abuse, assist the underprivileged and protect individual liberty. These are personal initiatives and have nothing to do with the companies with which I am associated.”
The two campus buildings bearing his name — the Siebel Center for Design and Siebel Center for Computer Science — are part of the UI's campus-wide indoor mask mandate. UI students and staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive a booster.
When asked to comment about this, Siebel said: “I believe the University of Illinois has been at the vanguard of enlightened leadership and innovation as it relates to COVID-19. At C3 AI, we were early adopters of the UIUC T3-SHIELD technology to protect our employees from COVID, and all employees at our headquarters are still tested two times per week. 100 percent worldwide are vaccinated.”
Robin Kaler, the UI's associate chancellor of public affairs, provided the following statement Tuesday: “We are grateful for Mr. Siebel's generous support of the university, and like any other donor, his philanthropic decisions regarding other organizations or causes are not controlled by the university."
Siebel, who earned three degrees from the UI, donated $32 million to build the Center for Computer Science, pledged $100 million to support the science and engineering programs at the Urbana campus and gave another $25 million to help build the Siebel Center for Design.
The Canada convoy protest, also called the “Freedom Convoy,” began Jan. 22, when hundreds of vehicles drove together across the country’s provinces to protest vaccine mandates to cross the U.S. border.
The convoys arrived in Ottawa a week later, and the protest has since grown to oppose all COVID-19 restrictions and mandates in the country.
On Valentine’s Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the protest.
According to the Times report, about half of donations supporting the protest on GiveSendGo came from individuals and entities in Canada.
Organizers took to the platform after GoFundMe shut down a fundraiser for the protest that had ballooned to $7.8 million.
The funds were to be used to “provide humanitarian aid and legal support for the peaceful truckers and their families,” Alex Shipley, a spokeswoman for GiveSendGo, told The Times in an email last week.