CHAMPAIGN -- Registration has opened for COVID-19 vaccinations in Champaign County next week.
Eligible to sign up is anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated in phase 1A (health care workers) and 1B (adults 65 and older and frontline essential workers). Also eligible under a new expansion of 1B is anyone ages 40-64 with underlying health conditions and disabilities.
All vaccinations are by appointment only.
Here is how to sign up at any of three locations:
-- Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul:
Call 892-6844
Online at signupgenius.com/go/rantoulfeb16
-- The former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market Street, C:
Call 902-6100.
Online at MyCarle.com or request a call to make an appointment by leaving your information at bit.ly/Carlevaccinecallback
-- Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, 201 W. Kenyon Road, C:
Call 531-4538