CHAMPAIGN — With the number of active COVID-19 cases on the decline again in Champaign County, can you rest a bit easier?
“Definitely,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
The University of Illinois campus community has made significant inroads in keeping new cases down since a two-week lockdown for UI students was announced Sept. 3, he said.
Along with that, the city of Champaign extended an emergency order limiting campus-area bars and restaurants to outdoor service only for two weeks. Unless it’s extended again, that order will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
While there have been signs of progress, Vaid said a few more days remain before public health can be sure there won’t be a big bump in cases from Labor Day weekend. That’s especially in the event that some UI students went home for the holiday weekend and could have brought infections back with them on their return.
“We have to be cautiously optimistic, but we still have a few more days to go before we can say with certainty that we are in the clear,” he said.
Countywide, some optimistic signs Monday included 38 fewer active cases than the day before as public health has continued to release people from isolation.
Not only that, the central Champaign ZIP code area of 61820 had 166 active cases Monday, 37 fewer than the day before and hundreds fewer than last week.
On Sept. 9, for example, there were 630 active cases countywide, with 453 of them in the 61820 area.
While there were still 81 additional positive tests reported Monday, Vaid said some of those new positives may have been from earlier in the weekend and not just a single-day bump.
From what he’s gathered from campus patrols, partying in the campus area has declined significantly, Vaid said.
Not only that, he said, most people throughout the community have been following state and local guidances for safety.
“I think it is time to also give a pat on our back for all the sacrifices we are making, and we understand it is tough,” Vaid said. “But as we keep doing what we are supposed to be doing, there are immediate benefits.”
One of them is that Champaign County is nowhere near hitting a warning level for too many COVID-19 cases, Vaid said.
Another is that there has been no sign of spillover of cases from the UI campus into the rest of the community, he said.
And as of Monday, there was just one Champaign County resident hospitalized with COVID-19, he said, “and that is good too.”
As recently as late July, the number of county residents in the hospital with COVID-19 was as high as 10.