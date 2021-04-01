ST. JOSEPH — The administration at St. Joseph-Ogden High wants to give seniors some sense of normalcy. That includes a scaled-down version of a prom.
“We knew we had to figure something out for them and give them an event where they could all be together as a class and enjoy some time together at SJ-O,” Principal Gary Page said.
Page said the administration realized a traditional prom would not be safe and could jeopardize in-person learning, extracurriculars and a formal graduation ceremony.
“It was ultimately decided we could put together a formal event here at the school that would allow our seniors to get the chance to have something that resembled a prom,” Page said.
“While we won’t be able to have a dance, have dates from outside the senior class, or have our underclassmen be a part of the event, our seniors will have the opportunity to get together as a class and enjoy each other’s company and hopefully have a memorable experience to cap off what has otherwise been a very difficult year.”
The event is May 1 in a banquet tent on the south lawn of the school. Students will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, followed by a formal picture opportunity and dinner with teachers as servers.
After coronation, parents are planning a post-prom event that will take place in the commons, gym, band room and football field.
“The decision to have some type of event for our seniors really stems from wanting to give them something that resembles normalcy,” Page said. “While all of our students have had to endure difficulties due to the circumstances around COVID-19, our seniors have had everything that is a senior year either taken away or altered beyond recognition.”