SAVOY — Bob Householder has been in the roller skating business for 46 years.
“I started when I was 16 years old,” said the owner of Skateland Savoy. “We have seen some ups and downs over the years, but nothing compared to what we have seen in the past year-and-a-half.”
Roller skating is the same healthy sport it has always been, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept families away. It was a financial drain on the business that Householder operates with his wife, Jeanne, and their son, Ethan. But there was more to it than that.
“I missed the families,” Householder said. “I missed watching people have fun.”
The facility is back to operating at full capacity, but the effects of the pandemic are longlasting.
“With it being family-based, a lot of the families aren’t comfortable to do activities in a setting like we offer just quite yet,” he said. “Some are still playing it cautiously, which we understand and we respect. We know that when they are ready, they will be back, and those that are here are ready and are back to enjoying themselves.”
Householder said the stay-in-place order in March 2020 forced the closure of the Skateland, as it wasn’t considered an essential business.
“We were able to open July 10 but with only 50 people allowed in our 30,000-square-foot building,” he said. “But most grocery stores or big-box stores were able to stay open and had more than 200 people in buildings one-third the size of ours. It didn’t make sense.”
Another shutdown came Nov. 22, lasting until Feb. 3, canceling most of the holiday parties and events during the facility’s busiest stretch.
Skateland also offers laser tag and a snack bar.
“Our birthday parties are slowly coming back, which is wonderful,” he said. “They tend to be somewhat smaller, but they seem to be getting bigger.”
The most frustrating thing about operating during the pandemic, Householder said, was having to tell people “no.”
“We got phone calls all of the time wondering why we couldn’t be open,” he said. “When we had the limit of only 50 people, we turned away 80 to 100 others at most of those sessions. Then when we went to allowing 100 people, we were still turning away 40 to 60 people. They sometimes didn’t understand. Lines were forming half-an-hour before we opened. There was one instance where we were at full capacity seven minutes after we opened. It’s tough to tell people they can’t come in.”
The new normal is still different.
In the past, Skateland was open from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Now, it is open for two sessions on Saturdays (2 to 5 p.m., 7 to 10 p.m.) as well as Wednesday and Friday nights. All other days are available for private parties.
“We need staff, like everybody else,” he said. “During the winter months, we had between 16 and 18 employees, and I think we got down to 12 employees, which isn’t too terribly uncomfortable. But we can’t do the 1 to 10 p.m. schedule because of the lack of employees. It takes about six employees per session, and if all I have is 12 employees, there is no way to work them in a nine-hour day to where they aren’t stressed out or overworked.”