CHAMPAIGN — A million dollars here, a half-million there.
It’s been a long process for local governments deciding what to do with their shares of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package called the American Rescue Plan Act approved by the federal government in 2021.
In all, more than $75 million is flowing to three local governments alone over two years — the cities of Champaign and Urbana and Champaign County.
It’s been quite a windfall, not just for the local governments, but also for the organizations and projects they’re sharing the money with, to advance such initiatives as community violence reduction and affordable housing — among them, a number of social-service agencies that are adding new staff and programs with multiple grants.
The agency projected to get the highest number of relief grants — from Champaign, Urbana and the county — is the Champaign County Housing Authority, a provider of housing and supportive services to low- and moderate-income people.
If the agency receives all the funding projected from the three governments over two years, it’s on track to get a total of $3.1 million from eight separate grants.
Housing authority Executive Director Lily Walton said the fact that local governments realize the agency serves the most vulnerable people in the county and provides more than bricks and mortar “makes me feel good and brings me joy.”
“I think it just proves what a strong partner the housing authority is, and that we will continue to be,” she said.
Also chosen to receive multiple relief grants from all three local governments is Champaign-based FirstFollowers, which provides support and guidance to formerly incarcerated people and their families.
Again, pending year-two funding approvals, FirstFollowers is projected to receive more than $1.9 million from four different grants.
For FirstFollowers Executive Director Marlon Mitchell, being chosen for funding from the two cities and the county is based, at least partly, on the organization’s track record dating back to 2015.
“I think, also, by us trying to be more proactive rather than reactive; the cities understand that,” he said.
Of course, the federal funds aren’t coming without strings. The uses have had to meet specific federal guidelines, all the money must be spent by the end of 2026, and after it’s all awarded, there won’t be any more.
Champaign County Board finance Chair Stephanie Fortado said the main points county officials took into consideration in choosing social-service agencies to receive some of its roughly $40 million in federal money was whether they had concrete proposals that could be accomplished in the designated time frame and, in some cases, whether the lead agencies applying for the money were part of coalitions of several different service providers, as was the case for a FirstFollowers proposal.
In some cases, it also mattered to county officials who else was investing in certain initiatives, Fortado said.
For example, she said, the county got on board recently with awarding the Urbana Park District $500,000 for its health and wellness center project after the city of Urbana awarded that project $2 million.
In the case of money for the housing authority, Walton made three separate appearances before county board members who were hearing pitches from grant applicants, and she delivered well-developed requests, Fortado said.
“Honestly, she had really good proposals that were concrete and well-defined,” she said.
While the Urbana City Council decided only recently how to parcel out most of that city’s nearly $13 million in federal funds, the county did have the advantage of seeing how Champaign’s share was going to be spent as it was making its own decisions.
“To some degree, we did look at what Champaign funded,” Fortado said. “But what we funded wasn’t the exact same thing. Or both of us had different pieces of the funding.”
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said the social-service organizations her city is funding with parts of its $25.27 million in federal money — many of whom are partnering with the city on its community gun-violence reduction plan — had been doing their work with volunteers or low-paid positions, and they were going to have to staff up to provide the services the city was expecting of them.
Local governments aren’t duplicating services when any one organization gets multiple relief grants, she said.
“I think it’s a good thing, right, to be able to focus on the areas that we all think are important and to be funding the not-for-profit providers that are doing the best work,” she said.
Housing authority projects
The housing authority is using its federal relief funds on both infrastructure and programming, according to Walton.
A $500,000 grant from Urbana will help fund a $16 million to $19 million renovation of the housing authority’s aging Steer Place apartments at 1202 E. Harding Drive, U.
The project will include replacing the roof, elevators and HVAC system and remodeling some of the units, and it still has a $1.6 million funding gap, Walton said.
A $200,000 grant from Urbana will help fund a single-room occupancy project that Walton said will involve buying a hotel property to provide single-room housing for clients in her organization’s voucher program.
A $600,000 grant from Champaign and a $675,000 grant from the county will help fund a $1.3 million renovation of the two 12-unit Maple Grove emergency family shelter apartment buildings at 302-306 E. Park St., C.
Built in the 1960s, these buildings are set to get new plumbing, windows, flooring and HVAC, renovations of kitchens and bathrooms, and a new roof on one of the buildings, Walton said.
Both Champaign and Urbana are also funding the housing authority’s YouthBuild program, which provides education, career services, training and trade-specific certifications to young adults ages 16-24.
The $350,000 from Urbana will be used to help expand the program to the city with classroom space there and involve more Urbana youths. The $300,000 from Champaign (half committed in the first year, the other half tentatively projected for a second year) will help expand that program to more Champaign youths, Walton said.
In 2023, the county has further earmarked $300,000 in funding for supportive services for housing-authority clients and $85,000 to provide incentives for landlords in higher-income neighborhoods to rent to housing-authority clients.
FirstFollowers projects
With a $79,000 grant from Urbana, FirstFollowers plans to launch a community peace hub in rented space for the group’s services in Urbana. Both men and women will be served there, Mitchell said, but the facility is being established to intentionally focus on women in need of help.
“We’re in Champaign, but we wanted to get a bigger reach in Urbana,” Mitchell said.
A launch of the Urbana location may be coming up as soon as next month, he said.
Champaign is funding two FirstFollowers programs, including $427,462 for the agency’s re-entry program for those involved with the criminal-justice system and $946,220 for mentoring.
Half of all that funding was allotted for Year 1, and the other half is projected for Year 2, provided it’s approved this spring.
Under the mentoring umbrella is a construction-trades pre-apprenticeship program that was launched using previous grant funding that works with consultants and contractors to provide workforce training and employment, with programming layered around young men, Mitchell said.
As part of its re-entry services, FirstFollowers has also begun an “in-reach” inside prisons to help those about to re-enter the community make a seamless transition in terms of employment, housing and family unification, he said.
FirstFollowers also has a projected 2023 grant of $500,000 from the county as the lead organization in the new H3 (Harm, Healing and Hope) Coalition focused on addressing root causes of community violence. Work is underway to make H3 its own nonprofit organization, and for FirstFollowers to eventually be a partner in a coalition of organizations rather than the leader of this group, Mitchell said.
While the federal funding is just for two years, Mitchell said FirstFollowers is already working on a sustainability plan, with hope of finding other grant money in the future to support services based on the foundation it’s establishing now.
“We’re collecting data and being very intentional, so we know what works and what doesn’t,” he said.
Next up
Champaign County — which divided its federal money under project categories such as affordable housing assistance, expanding broadband access, community violence intervention, internal county department projects, household assistance, water infrastructure projects and small-business help — still has money left to award.
Part of that includes not just 2023 projected grants for social services but more than $2 million in flex funds for additional community violence intervention projects.
Fortado said the process of allocating the rest of the money will be starting soon. County officials have asked for any remaining proposals for funding to be submitted by March 24, and plans also include taking a second look at proposals that were already submitted but not selected for the first year of funding, she said.
The hope is to have decisions made by June in terms of what will be allocated to additional community violence prevention projects, Fortado said.
The Champaign City Council will have a study session this spring to begin the process of making decisions on continuing Year 2 funding for those organizations partnering with the city on gun-violence reduction, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
During that meeting, the council will be presented with an overview of the performance of the those initiatives before deciding on whether to find them for another year.
“This will include an assessment of ongoing needs, capacity and performance of each provider, collaboration effectiveness between the partners and assessment of additional gaps in services,” Hamilton said.