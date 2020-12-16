URBANA — The first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Champaign County could be given to some front-line health care workers at Carle Foundation Hospital as soon as today or Thursday.
And, with 92 COVID-19 patients at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Tuesday, those vaccinations can’t start soon enough.
“I was hoping yesterday,” Dr. James Leonard, CEO of the Carle Foundation, said Tuesday.
The state’s first shipment of vaccines is being divided among 10 regional hospital coordination centers, one of which is Carle, which serves as the hub for the 21-county Region 6 that includes Champaign and surrounding counties.
From the hub hospitals, the vaccine doses will be sent to counties in each region that are among the 50 in the state with the highest COVID-19 death rates.
In Region 6, that could potentially include Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Macon and Shelby counties — unless any of those counties have waived their rights to the first shipment, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
Not all counties with the highest death rates are prepared to distribute the vaccine immediately or have hospitals in their boundaries, so some of their vaccine is going to be available for hospitals such as Carle that are serving as regional hubs but not located in counties with the highest death rates.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said the Urbana hospital serves patients from 42 counties, so getting Carle’s front-line caregivers vaccinated is important for not just Champaign County but a broad area of the state.
Chief Operating Officer Matt Kolb said Carle has 10,000 employees, but many of them — such as those who work for Health Alliance Medical Plans or in human resources and others who aren’t in direct patient-care positions — won’t be prioritized for the vaccine and will wait with others in their communities to be vaccinated.
All vaccine doses Carle will have for its staff in this first shipment will go to staff who work in direct patient care at the hospital, such as those working in the emergency department and intensive care, Kolb said.
Still unknown as of Tuesday was how many doses would be arriving and exactly when, Mullin said.
What is definite is that Carle won’t have much notice before the vaccine arrives, and it will need to be distributed quickly, she said.
This shipment will arrive partly thawed to enable quick distribution, and it will need to be administered within five days, she said.
Because the vaccine can cause such short-term side effects as headache, muscle pain, chills and fatigue, distribution plans at Carle also call for a staggered rollout among direct patient care employees, Kolb said.
“We anticipate that the demand for the vaccine will exceed the supply in the first waves, so we will space it out accordingly,” he said.
Carle employees will be “strongly encouraged” to get the vaccine, but won’t be required, he said.
Vaid said the distribution plan for the vaccine coming to the Carle hub calls for health departments in Region 6 counties to come and pick it up.
Doses for long-term-care facilities in Champaign and other counties will be coming in a separate allotment soon, Vaid said.
CVS and Walgreens will be distributing the vaccine at long-term-care facilities throughout the state, he said.
As of last week, Vaid said that was expected to begin next week, but Clark-Lindsey Village President and CEO Deb Reardanz said she was told in a call with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday that skilled-nursing facilities will begin getting the vaccine Dec. 28.
The expectation is that doses would be in all skilled-nursing facilities in six weeks, and then vaccinations would begin at assisted-living and other congregate living facilities, she said.
“We’ve been making plans to be on notice any moment,” Reardanz said.
Clark-Lindsey, in Urbana, won’t require residents to be vaccinated but is doing all it can to educate residents about the vaccine, she said.
Prioritized for vaccination after health care workers and long-term-care residents will be critical emergency workers such as ambulance crews, police and firefighters, followed by adults 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions; and after that, critical workers keeping essential businesses open, Vaid said.
While week-to-week supply levels are still unknown, this process will move fairly quickly.
Be warned that those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine when their turn rolls around will miss the chance, at least initially, Vaid said.
“What we are going to do is we are not going to wait for them to make up their mind to accept,” he said. “If somebody says ‘I will wait for a month,’ we are going to administer it to the next person in line that is waiting.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will require second doses, so Mullin said it’s also important for anyone getting the first dose to commit to returning for the second one.
Depending on timing and weather, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District may be setting up drive-thru vaccination clinics, or using a large indoor facility in the area as a walk-up vaccination site, Vaid said.
The health district is also standing by to pick up any unwanted vaccine doses in other counties, he said.
“We have some staff on call 24/7 who will pick it up from regional counties if they have leftovers,” he said.
Local health officials are projecting there will be more people in Champaign County willing to be vaccinated than some other communities, Vaid said.
That’s based partly on some recent experience. During the H1N1 flu outbreak of 2009, the health district held drive- thru vaccination clinics and had 50,000 people vaccinated in two-to-three months, Vaid said.
While many people will be vaccinated in the upcoming month or so, Leonard projects it will still be May or June before most of the community has been vaccinated. And even then, he said, the coronavirus will still be around, and COVID-19 cases will be surfacing.
With vaccinations about to begin, now isn’t the time to slack off on prevention, he and Kolb said. Precautions taken for the Thanksgiving holiday should continue into the December holiday season, they urged.
Carle plans to add a new dashboard on its website soon that will track updates on vaccines in the area, Mullin said.