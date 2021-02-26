CHAMPAIGN — If you still need health insurance for this year, here’s your chance.
The current three-month special enrollment period ending May 15 may help those who need coverage due to recent COVID-19-related job losses and hours reductions — without anyone having to document a special enrollment circumstance, according to Adani Sanchez, client services coordinator for Champaign County Health Care Consumers.
Typically, a qualifying life event, such as marriage, divorce or birth of a child, make people eligible for special enrollment in a health plan in the federal marketplace after the open enrollment period ends.
But the new, special enrollment period that started Feb. 15 is effectively functioning as another open enrollment period for 2021 health plans, Sanchez said.
The Biden administration launched the new enrollment option as the COVID-19 health emergency continued to impact millions of Americans with job losses and reduced hours.
For those coping with job losses last year when the last open enrollment period was offered, Sanchez said the focus was likely putting food on the table and paying for housing. But some may be in a more stable situation now and ready to enroll in health insurance, she said.
Consumers checking out health plans available in their areas will find the same plans and premium rates that were offered during open enrollment last year.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said nine out of 10 people who enrolled during the 2020 open enrollment period qualified for financial subsidies to reduce their premium costs this year. And 75 percent of consumers can buy a health plan for $50 or less per month after subsidies are applied, the agency said.
Charles Joujoute, consumer sales manager for Health Alliance Medical Plans, said the insurer is beginning to see some interest in the new special enrollment period, and he encouraged those who still need insurance to check out what’s available.
While consumers aren’t charged for COVID-19 testing and vaccine, he said they may well need coverage for medical bills if they become ill from the disease, he said.
That’s why it’s important for consumers to check out health plans on healthcare.gov, he said, “to avoid some of these unknowns.”
As was the case during last year’s open enrollment, Sanchez said eligibility for subsidies is still based on the 2020 federal poverty level, with one person living alone earning up to $51,040 a year considered to be at 400 percent of the federal poverty level — the maximum income to be eligible for a subsidy.
For those who still find health plans unaffordable, Sanchez said enrollment in Medicaid continues all year.
If you need help enrolling, Health Alliance will guide customers through its own health plans.
And Health Care Consumers is offering enrollment help remotely.
Call the office and leave a message and the organization will get back to you, Sanchez said.
She advises checking out coverage details in each plan, especially for those who use a lot of health care services, rather than basing coverage options only on the premium cost.