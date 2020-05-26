Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN - A wave of passersby celebrated three longtime Champaign Central staffers on Tuesday morning.

Teacher Diane Salfelder and secretaries Joanie Strater and Michelle Shmikler are retiring after this school year. News-Gazette photo editor Robin Scholz was on hand as friends, family and co-workers tipped their hat in drive-by fashion.

Diane Salfelder chats with Pat Johnson as people form a line of cars as they drive by during an event in front of Central High School on University Avenue to congratulate recent school retirees on Tuesday.
Maggie Slagor, 7, waves a clapping hand to Central office employee Michelle Shmikler (above) on Tuesday as people drive in front of Champaign Central High School to congratulate recent school retirees.
Champaign Central Social Studies teacher Katie Flugge dropped a card into a bucket for one of the teachers during an event in front of Central High School on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Retiring Champaign Central office employee Michelle Shmikler waves as people drive by during an event in front of Central High School on University Avenue on Tuesday.