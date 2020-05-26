Diane Salfelder chats with Pat Johnson as people form a line of cars as they drive by during an event in front of Central High School on University Avenue to congratulate recent school retirees on Tuesday.
Maggie Slagor, 7, waves a clapping hand to Central office employee Michelle Shmikler (above) on Tuesday as people drive in front of Champaign Central High School to congratulate recent school retirees.
CHAMPAIGN - A wave of passersby celebrated three longtime Champaign Central staffers on Tuesday morning.
Teacher Diane Salfelder and secretaries Joanie Strater and Michelle Shmikler are retiring after this school year. News-Gazette photo editor Robin Scholz was on hand as friends, family and co-workers tipped their hat in drive-by fashion.
