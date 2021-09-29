ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph officials haven’t yet decided how the village’s allocation of funds from the latest federal coronavirus relief bill will be spent, but it could all go to help pay for one multimillion-dollar project.
Village Administrator Joseph Hackney said St. Joseph is getting $524,744 over two years in federal funding to help with coronavirus recovery efforts from the law Congress passed in March.
The project that could potentially get all that money is an $11 million expansion of the village’s wastewater-treatment plant, which is important to its future growth, Hackney said.
For the last several years, the plant has been operating at more than 91 percent of capacity, “so we can’t add a lot of houses or additional structures that would be using that facility,” he said.
With the expansion project, St. Joseph will be able to add another 1,200 homes, Hackney said.
“Not that we’re going to have 1,200 homes immediately, but that capacity would be there,” he said.
The project would run about $9 million for the plant, another $2 million for sewer collection system improvements and $1 million for engineering costs, he said.
Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said officials are leaning toward using the federal funding for the wastewater-plant expansion project, but the money could also potentially be put to use paying for more stormwater drainage improvements.
Both are needed, and engineers have been asked to look at both, she said.
“But to have future development, you’re going to have to add capacity at the treatment plant,” she said.
Assistant Public Works Director Luke Fisher said the wastewater-treatment plant expansion is in the design stage, and “it definitely has to be done.”
Local governments debating what to do with their federal funds don’t need to make decisions immediately. They have until the end of 2024 to budget the money.
Among the five categories of eligible uses is “making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and to expand access to broadband internet,” according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Hackney said there are reasons against rushing into a decision.
One is the potential to receive more money if some governmental units didn’t meet the application deadline. Another is waiting to see how other communities are spending their federal funds, and whether more guidance for the use of the money will be forthcoming, he said.
One source of funding to help pay for the wastewater-plant expansion will be a sewer rate increase starting next month that will cost the average residential user about $9.50 a month, Hackney said.