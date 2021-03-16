CHAMPAIGN -- As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to decline, the state is modifying schedules for its mobile testing sites, including the one in Champaign.
Starting Thursday, the state testing site at Market Place mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. four days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday -- according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The site had been open seven days a week.
The change is in response to the number of people using state-supported testing sites and to prepare for next phases of pandemic response, according to public health.
The agency said it’s realigning its testing strategy to send mobile testing teams to places with a high demand for testing, for example, schools, processing plants and high-risk workplaces.
Testing is important to reduce the spread of COVID, according to Agency Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
“Our test positivity rate is currently low, and one way to keep it low is to identify infected individuals as quickly as possible so contact tracing efforts can identify close contacts who may have been exposed and have them quarantined so the virus does not spread further,” she said.