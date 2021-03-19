CHAMPAIGN — Before the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible April 12 to anyone over 16 in Illinois, the state is expanding eligibility to two more groups of workers over the next couple weeks.
Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for the vaccine, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.
And beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible.
“While we will continue to prioritize individuals who are 65 years and older, as well as health care workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions, we want to maintain our momentum going forward and continue to increase our march towards herd immunity,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
The vaccines are currently available to healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, essential frontline workers, residents 65 and older and residents 16 and up with high-risk conditions and disabilities.