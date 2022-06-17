CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is no longer at a high level of community spread of COVID-19, according to a state update on Friday.
But based on a 10 percent uptick in COVID cases statewide after the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a state public health official is advising everyone to use caution and common sense about family gatherings planned for Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.
"If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces, advised Illinois Department of Public Health Acting Director Amaal Tokars.
As of Friday, there were 25 Illinois counties at the high transmission level and another 38 counties at the medium level.
Much of East Central Illinois was at the medium transmission level — including Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, DeWitt and Edgar counties.
Transmission in Piatt, Coles and Moultrie counties was considered to be at a low level.
Individual county levels of COVID-19 change from week to week based on the number of known new cases per 100,000 population, percentage of intensive care beds available and the rate of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 over the past seven days.
COVID cases are currently considered to be under-counted, since cases caught in home rapid tests generally aren't reported.
As of Friday, there were 13 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID.